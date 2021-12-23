Cathedral brings Christmas joy to parishioners, city residents

PATERSON As the lyric goes, “It’s Christmas time in the city” and for the city of Paterson, the Christmas song came alive when 100 volunteers and Knights of Columbus members from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here brought some Christmas joy to parishioners and residents of the city on a frosty Dec. 19.
Right outside the Cathedral on Grand Street here, from Main Street to Jackson Street, it looked like Santa’s workshop, with table after table of wrapped Christmas gifts and warm winter coats to be given away to families after Masses on the Fourth Sunday of Advent at the Cathedral. The gifts were donated from other parishioners, the faithful around the Diocese, and other benefactors. The coats were given by the Knights of Columbus councils in the Diocese and a matched donation was made by the Supreme Council through its Coats for Kids program.
Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects, said, “This is our ‘block of mercy.’ When people know their human needs are met, they are open to the faith. We here at the cathedral wanted to make sure that the children of the parish and of the city got toys to enjoy for Christmas and the warmth of a jacket as winter comes.”
Roselie Diaz, an 8-year-old, whose family are parishioners of St. John’s, could barely contain her excitement as she waited to meet Santa Claus and receive her gifts from the parish. “I’m excited, excited, excited,” she told The Beacon. “Christmas means spending time with family and going to church. I am thankful to God for this day.”
Her mother, Ralmy DeLaCruz, has been a parishioner since she was 10-years-old at the cathedral. “I love this community. Msgr. Geno has the best heart in the world and we are so thankful they are doing this for families,” she said.
The Conde family, who recently came from Peru, felt a warm welcome in now belonging to the St. John’s family. “We are happy to be a part of the parish and grateful for the thoughtful gifts,” they said.
Moved by the special day, Alfredo Perez, grand knight of the St. John’s Council, said, “It’s very moving to help the community in need and what better way to celebrate the upcoming birth of Christ. Of course, this is the true meaning of Christmas.”
After the Masses, a Christmas parade float sponsored by the St. John’s Knights of Columbus Council 17254, with Santa Claus, played by Jose Rodriguez, a member of the Council and an army of volunteers rode around the city of Paterson to deliver presents and coats to young residents of the city.
Father Cesar Jaramillo, parochial vicar at the Cathedral, who also serves in the Diocesan tribunal office, said, “Feeling grateful for the incredible army of volunteers who helped us bring the Gospel reading of the Fourth Sunday of Advent to life in the streets of Paterson. Like Mary, we ran to announce the Good News of Christ’s upcoming birth at Christmas and to inundate our city streets with the joy and hope that leads us to prepare our hearts.”
While giving gifts to those most in need was a special part of the day, the cathedral community hopes to evangelize the faith as well. Outside the Bishop Rodimer Center, adjacent to the Cathedral, volunteers hosted a table with information to join the parish and sacramental preparation for infants, children, teens, and adults. Also handed out was a card that invites people to view a welcome message by Msgr. Sylva, which is presented in both English and Spanish, inviting all to be part of the community.
With the day a success, the cathedral community was grateful to all those who contributed in the donation of gifts. In the weeks leading up to Dec. 19, truckloads of gifts came to the parish. Ivannia Vega-McTighe, director of family faith formation, said, “This is the best reflection of what Christmas is all about and we thank all those who supported us. This was a whole group effort. It was beautiful to see the joy on so many of the children’s faces.”