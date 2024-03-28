Cathedral community celebrates Palm Sunday Mass to begin Holy Week

‘HOSANNA!’ Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass for Palm Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on March 24. He blessed the palm branches of the faithful before processing into St. John’s for the Mass. Assisting Bishop Sweeney are (from left) Deacon German Vargas of St. John’s and Father Starli J. Castanos, a parochial vicar at the cathedral. The start of Holy Week, Palm Sunday, commemorates the day Jesus entered Jerusalem as Savior and King. A large crowd gathered and laid palm branches and their cloaks across the road. They shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” Turn to page 9 for an article and more photos.