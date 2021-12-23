Cathedral hosts annual diocesan Christmas concert

PATERSON On Dec. 17, one week before Christmas Eve, the annual diocesan Christmas Concert was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, in celebration of the season of hopeful anticipation of Christ’s birth.
Beloved Christmas carols and many classics were performed such as O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, and O Holy Night. This year’s concert also featured a piece by composer Glenn Rudolph entitled, The Dream Isaiah Saw, which is based on text in Isaiah chapter 11 in remembrance of the Sept. 11th attacks in 2001.
Performers included the Paterson Diocesan Choir with Preston Dibble, diocesan music director and the choir’s director, with Vincent Carr, organist, and the Gramercy Brass Quintet.
Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral and vicar for special projects, welcomed concert-goers and Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney concluded the concert with his remarks. The concert was the Bishop’s first time attending it live. Last year’s concert was virtual due to the pandemic.
The concert was sponsored by Meg and Tom Healey, the Max Kade Foundation, the Solutions Group, and Letter Concepts.