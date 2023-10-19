Cathedral hosts Peruvian Señor de los Milagros celebration

The Peruvian community from across the diocese came together on Oct. 8 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson for a Mass to celebrate the feast of Señor de los Milagros (Lord of Miracles). Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the liturgy, concelebrated by other priests. The celebration included a procession with the carrying of an image of Jesus Christ. The feast’s name originated in the 17th century during an earthquake in Lima that destroyed most of the city, leaving only the image standing.