Cathedral makes connections in community with Bethlehem in Paterson Christmas event

The faithful of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist again held their annual Bethlehem in Paterson Christmas charity event. Over 2,500 toys, 1,200 new winter jackets, 250 blankets, hundreds of socks and gloves, and 2,000 books were distributed to those in need. Msgr. Geno Sylva, S.T.D., rector of the cathedral, and over 250 volunteers, friends, and supporters of the cathedral participated in the generous act of charity and evangelization.
While most of the volunteers were from the cathedral, they were assisted by the Paterson Police and Fire Departments, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the New York division of the FBI, the Italian-American Police Association, and Knights of Columbus from other councils.
The Cathedral Council of the Knights of Columbus also organized a Winter Wonderland where children could have pictures with the Wisemen, the Grinch, and Santa. They also arranged for two Christmas trains that the children could ride on.
In addition, 31 Cathedral families with special needs children were asked what each person wanted for Christmas, and those gifts were given to each member of those families.
“Overall, smiles of great joy were brought to the faces of thousands, both young and old alike!” said Msgr. Sylva.