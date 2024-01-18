Catholic 12-step program healing lives, deepening faith

Eileen of Blairstown has always been a chronic “people pleaser” — a debilitating behavior she said “ends up pleasing no one.” Her habit stems from years of co-dependency — maintaining unhealthy relationships. She grew up with a father who was an alcoholic and a mother who battled depression.
For years, Eileen attended support meetings of Al-Anon for family members of alcoholics and addicts. She got a lot out of them but felt “something was missing.” A devout Catholic, she didn't feel comfortable talking about her faith even though members of the program profess to receive help through an undefined “higher power.”
Less than two years ago, Eileen found the strength and healing she needed when she started attending Catholic in Recovery meetings. It’s a nonprofit that helps people suffering from various addictions and unhealthy attachments find healing in 12-step recovery and in Christ’s love and mercy through Scripture and the sacraments of the Church. In the Paterson Diocese, meetings are held weekly at Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Parish in Branchville and at Our Lady of the Lake (OLL) Parish in Sparta.
“Because of Catholic in Recovery, I’m closer to people and the Church. I’m a more faithful Catholic,” said Eileen, whose name was changed to maintain her anonymity. She is married with four children and six grandchildren. “I realized that I needed to change as a people pleaser. Now, I think before I speak and mind my own business. I also realize that everything’s going to be okay because Jesus is caring for my family and me.”
Eileen came to that understanding by listening to God and her fellow members at the Catholic in Recovery meetings. They pray, read, and reflect on the upcoming Sunday Scripture, followed by opportunities for worship afterward. She goes to meetings at OLL on Saturdays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., followed by Mass, which is optional. OLQP holds meetings on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by adoration and confession, also optional.
Members are adults who come from a variety of backgrounds and are grappling with a variety of addictions, including alcohol, drugs, pornography, sex, relationships, food, and gambling, as well as codependency.
Emily, who helps facilitate the two weekly meetings, got the idea from listening to Scott Weeman, Catholic in Recovery’s founder, on the radio. Then, she went to one of the programs’ retreats in Kansas to help with her addiction to sugar.
“Jesus heals us through our faith and the Church,” Emily said. “It’s all about Jesus’ love and mercy. It has helped me grow in my faith.”
Father Philip Michael Tangorra, OLQP’s pastor, gave Emily permission to start Catholic in Recovery at the parish in October 2021.
“It’s a wonderful program that’s different from other 12-step programs. People who are facing addictions need their faith in Christ and the sacraments of the Church to heal from their addictions,” Father Tangorra said.
Information: Call Terry at 908-319-6883.