Catholic Charities announces its Caritas Gala honorees for 2021

CLIFTON Diocesan Catholic Charities will again recognize selfless individuals and groups who make a difference in the lives of people that the agencies serves at its 2021 Caritas Gala. It will be hosted virtually at 5 p.m., Nov. 13. The awards ceremony is now in its 21st year.
This year’s honorees are Edward L. Hennessy Jr., who will receive the Bishop’s Award; the O’Connor family in celebration of the late Paulist Father Norman O’Connor, the “Jazz Priest,” who will receive the Straight and Narrow Award; Peyton Triano, who will receive the Catholic Family and Community Services Award; and Billy Ramirez and Robert Jaworski, in recognition of 50 years of serving Murray House, who will receive the Department for Persons with Disabilities Award. Each of the Catholic Charities’ agencies and the Bishop’s Office are recognizing these Caritas humanitarians, who have gone above and beyond to help so many in need.
Traditionally a black-tie event held every November. It is Catholic Charities’ largest fund-raiser of the year. Similar to last year, this year’s virtual event will feature a video presentation, highlighting these honorees.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Catholic Charities continues to take the COVID-19 virus seriously, as staff in our programs work diligently to keep vulnerable service recipients safe. We have made the difficult decision to cancel or pivot all of our major, indoor, in-person events throughout the rest of 2021, with the largest being our Caritas Gala. We are looking forward to revitalizing this event and bringing it back in-person in 2022. Your support of our virtual event will make a difference in the lives of many. Thank you to our Caritas Samaritans for embodying Christ's love for all.”
During these past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities has helped more people than ever in its history of serving those in need. More than 70 programs of Catholic Charities have remained operational and they have seen a dramatic increase in the need for their services, most notably their food pantries and emergency support programs.
Following are brief bios of this year’s honorees:
The Bishop’s Award
Edward L. Hennessy Jr. has been a friend and supporter of the Diocese of Paterson for more 50 years. Along with the late Bishop Frank Rodimer, Hennessy is the co-founder of the Tri-County Scholarship Fund, now in its 40th year. Through his leadership, this fund has awarded more than 32,000 scholarships since 1981. A longtime parishioner of the Christ the King Parish in New Vernon, he also supports many diocesan ministries and helped in the restoration of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. “Hennessy’s kindness, philanthropy, and Catholic values have strengthened the Diocese of Paterson and all of New Jersey,” said Milliken.
About the Bishop’s Award honoree, Tim Potter, diocesan chief development officer, said, “Those who know Ed, know that he does nothing ‘half-way.’ When he is committed to a cause, he gives 100 percent. It is for this reason that the Tri-County Scholarship Fund has been so successful. His support for the work of the Paterson Diocese has been an incredible blessing, whether it is in the area of education, helping with the restoration of our Cathedral, or participating in our annual Diocesan Ministries Appeal. The lives of so many have been transformed as a result of Ed’s giving of his time, talent, and financial resources. He is most deserving of this year’s Bishop’s Award.”
Straight and Narrow Award
The O’Connor Family will be honored in celebration of Paulist Father Norman O’Connor, whose 100th birthday would be celebrated on Nov. 20, 2021. Known as the “Jazz Priest,” Father O’Connor was the executive director of Straight and Narrow from 1980 to 2002, helping it evolve into the largest nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment center in the country. Born in Detroit, he was ordained in a Paulist priest in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 1948. He was co-founder and central figure of the Newport Jazz Festival. He became known as one of the few jazz authorities outside the ranks of professional musicians. In the 1960s, Father O’Connor hosted the CBS-TV program “Dial M for Music.” He died in 2003. Father O’Connor’s legacy continues to live on through his nephews, nieces, and the Stella Matutina O’Connor Foundation. His nephew, also named Norman , worked at Straight and Narrow for more than 30 years. “The kindness of Father O’Connor’s family has helped Straight and Narrow construct and renovate a new state of the art wellness center opening in 2021,” said Milliken.
Marty O’Connor, Father O’Connor’s nephew, said, “It’s quite an award that the O’Connor family will receive and we are honored to be associated with Straight and Narrow. It’s an honor because of the men and women that work there. My family has known some people who have worked there for decades and they are not there because of the pay but because what they give back. They have joy and are fulfilled. When you look at Straight and Narrow, they really take care of the person completely.”
Catholic Family and Community Services Award
At just 13 years old, Peyton Triano, whose family are parishioners at Our Lady of the Magnficat in Kinnelon, has made an incredible impact. She started her own nonprofit organization, Compassionate Kids N.J., and a family baking company. Proceeds from her company directly helps purchase food at the Father English Food Pantry in Paterson. Through COVID-19, she has contributed thousands of pounds of food to help children and families impacted by the pandemic.
He mother, Jenna Triano, said, “Peyton was beyond surprised when Carlos Rodan at the food pantry called and told her that she had been chosen for this award. She really focuses on the people she is helping and is always shocked when anyone actually notices her hard work. I am beyond proud of her dedication to making a difference and her genuine care and concern for those that may not be as fortunate as she is. Her reaction to receiving the award was that she hoped that it would inspire more kids to find ways to give back and that it would bring more attention to the needs of the food pantry. We are so looking forward to seeing the final results of the gala in November.”
Department for Persons with Disabilities Award
Murray House opened in 1971 in Paterson and named in memory of Jimmie Murray, a young man with special needs. 50 years later, Jimmie’s brothers and family continue to support this vital ministry. Founded by Msgr. Jack Wehrlen, Murray House was a pioneer program for people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. A half century later, Murray House and the Department for Persons with Disabilities continue to persevere in its mission. Billy and Robert are the only two remaining original Murray House residents. They are inspirational, kind, and are the heart of this ministry at Catholic Charities.
Upon receiving the award, Billy said, “I was happy to get the trophy and to be on TV (in the Caritas video). I told everyone about it. Father Wehrlen used to help us at Murray House. We talked with the guys and went out together. I love it there.”
Robert, who has been recognized in the past for other achievements, said, “That is a nice award, thank you. I like awards, but I can’t get any more; they take up space! I remember being with Father Wehrlen at Murray House. We all got together, socialized, and went out. We had good times and bad times, but were together through it all.”
Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, said, “We are so proud to honor Billy and Robert, two of the early residents of the original Murray House in Paterson. They have been amazing members of the DPD family throughout our long history. Those who have been privileged to know them love them. They are kind and generous men who give so much to those around them and to their communities. We are grateful to Father Wehrlen and to the Murray Family for the legacy of love they started 50 years ago when Murray House was opened.”
For more than 80 years, Catholic Charities has helped people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, operate five preschools in Paterson, offer support for at-risk youth, give back to veterans, help immigrants, offer friendship to seniors, operate the largest nonprofit drug and alcohol recovery center in the country, provide emergency support programs, and help the food insecure at its three food.
“We look forward to bringing back our benefactors and friends again for all of our in-person events, in due time,” said Chris Brancato, Catholic Charities development director. “For this year, we will uniquely celebrate our history, meaningful programs and bright future in an impactful way, at our 2021 Virtual Caritas. We hope you will join us to learn more about our vital ministry.”
[To donate, go to www.ccpaterson.org/caritas]