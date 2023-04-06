Catholic Charities CEO is first guest on Beyond The Beacon podcast

For episode 4 of Beyond The Beacon, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director/Beacon Editor Jai Agnish welcomed their first guest onto the podcast. Scott Milliken, the CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson, came on the show last week to discuss service and the vital work of Catholic Charities in the diocese.
“We may be the last face of Christ that somebody may ever see,” Milliken said, quoting from Assistant Director of Veteran Services David Pearson. “It’s always stuck with me. We provide that help and hope.”
Milliken, a 31-year veteran of Catholic Charities, was appointed the first CEO in 2018. He leads one of the largest Catholic Charities agencies in the country and one of the most robust nonprofit organizations in New Jersey.
On the podcast, Milliken shared an early moment when the desire for service clicked for him in college. Bishop Sweeney reflected on the servant example of Jesus when he washed his disciples’ feet in a reference to Holy Thursday.
“Jesus got down on his knees and washed the feet of his disciples,” he said. “And He said, ‘now I’ve given you an example. Now go and do the same. Wash one another’s feet.’ Catholic Charities is an example of that.”
On the episode, Bishop Sweeney also discussed the opening day of baseball and Anthony Volpe, the new starting shortstop for the Yankees who attended Catholic high school in the Diocese of Paterson.
He also reflected on celebrating Mass at a correctional facility, Holy Week, and the school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.
Beyond The Beacon is available on all the major platforms, or visit beyond.beaconnj.org to listen. A video version is available on the bishop’s new YouTube channel.
Support the podcast by following it, rating it, or simply listening or watching. Email questions for Bishop Sweeney to [email protected]