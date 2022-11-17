Catholic Charities gala honors servants of social justice

The 2022 Caritas Gala of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson was held on Nov. 10 at The Meadow Wood in Randolph. The gala highlights organizations which are recipients of Catholic Charities’ three agency awards, and then there is an additional Bishop’s Award which Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presents.
This year’s honorees were Bishop’s Award: The Order of Malta – N.J. Area, Diocese of Paterson; Msgr. Mark Giordani Award (Catholic Family and Community Services): Roger Forman, Food Pantry Volunteer; Father Jack Wehrlen Award (Department for Persons with Disabilities): Marie Cioletti and the Special Needs Ministry at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pompton Lakes; and The “Jazz Priest” — Father Norman James O’Connor Award (Straight and Narrow): The Hovey Family.
Visit ccpaterson.org/galahonorees to learn more about the gala, the honorees, and how to support the life-changing work of Catholic Charities.