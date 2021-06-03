Catholic Charities golf classic will be in-person fundraiser

HAMBURG Dust off the golf clubs because after a one-year hiatus, the agencies of diocesan Catholic Charities will welcome back their many supporters with their first in-person event, the 47th annual Wiegand Farm Golf Classic on Monday, June 21 at the Crystal Springs Resort here. The funds raised at the event will benefit the three agencies of diocesan Catholic Charities — the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), Straight and Narrow (SN), and Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS).
The flagship fund-raising event, sponsored by Lakeland Bank, will be held on three courses at Crystal Springs Resort — Crystal Springs, Ballyowen and Wild Turkey Golf Courses. In addition, there will be a continental breakfast, BBQ lunch, buffet dinner, competitions on the course, and hole-in-one prize opportunities for golfers. For those on the course, a veteran-owned and operated Mobile Cigar Lounge will be stationed providing premium hand rolled cigars for golfers. Other activities include a mega 50/50 and silent auction. Non-golfers are invited to purchase tickets for the dinner.
The golf outing will help Catholic Charities provide its high-level support to those most in need in the Paterson Diocese. Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson CEO, said, “We are a unique organization, in that we provide so many services for those most in need. We offer food, clothing, help for those with addictive disorders, assistance for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, legal immigration services, support for veterans, and much more. It is important for us to provide those in need with not only vital assistance, but also with other layers of help that promote dignity and create hope.”
The golf classic will also honor several supporters of Catholic Charities — Dr. Joseph Lohner, a longtime friend and supporter of Catholic Charities, has been named Humanitarian of the Year; Michael Murphy, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 5510 in Oak Ridge, has been named Knight of Columbus of the Year, and John Harris, veteran’s officer for Passaic County Veteran Services, has been awarded the Jack Kelly Community Service Award.
Joanna Miller, executive director of DPD, said, “We are thrilled to welcome supporters of this great event back in-person this year to Crystal Springs. It has been an incredibly trying time during these past 15 months and we have missed being together with those who give so much to DPD and Catholic Charities. The outpouring of support and excitement for one of our first live events since the pandemic began has been tremendous. Come out, have a great day, and meet some of the special individuals your donations help at DPD and beyond.”
At the golf classic, Sean, who lives at the Department for Persons with Disabilities Kelleher Apartments, will be present on the course offering an opportunity for golfers to win a prize. He said, “I love being part of the Wiegand Farm Golf Classic. I take part in the win-a-watch contest. Get it on the green and win a watch from me. I am so happy that this event is returning.”
The golf classic had been held for 46 years every June, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Jack Kelly, a parishioner of St. Thomas in Oak Ridge, started the event in 1975 and it has raised more than $5 million for the DPD and Catholic Charities since its inception.
In 2019, this event welcomed 350 golfers making it one of the largest golf outings in the entire country. Last year due to the cancellation from COVID-19, a virtual event was held to honor Catholic Charities “heroes” — staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly and on the front lines during COVID-19.
“After over one year with no in-person fundraising events, we are looking forward to welcoming golfers, participants, and volunteers back to our Wiegand Farm Golf Classic. This event has grown to become one of the biggest, best, and longest running golf outings in the entire country and we are so grateful to those who support it,” said Chris Brancato, Catholic Charities development director. “The Wiegand is more than just a fundraising event, it is a day to celebrate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and all of those who Catholic Charities serve.”
For those unable to attend, there are opportunities to support the Wiegand Golf Classic through sponsorships.
“We are so uplifted by the support we have received to date on the 2021 Wiegand Farm Golf Classic. Our doors are still open to golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and donors. As we persevere through COVID-19, help from our community is needed more than ever, and anything you can do to help this event will make a great difference,” Brancato added.