Catholic Charities hosts art show for youth focused on social justice

PATERSON Through the artwork of youths served by Diocesan Catholic Charities, the meaning of social justice was on full display reflecting a world in which all people are created equal. These paintings were featured during an art show held at the Father English Center here, which was made possible through a grant from the U.S. Bishops’ Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD). The young people participating in the art show are part of the Catholic Family and Community Services’ (CFCS) Outreach to At Risk Youth department.
Held in late June, this was the third annual CFCS art show. This year’s winners were Estrella Rosada (first place); Germax Duran (second place); Emmanuel Gutierrez (third place), and Christopher Santana (fourth place).
At the art show, Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, board president of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “It’s inspiring to see our young people communicate through the gift of art. Music and the arts have always added a richness of the basic skills and are gifts from God himself. Regardless of language or faith, art and music speak to us by simply experiencing them and in a sense, we experience God himself.”
Delia Rosario, director of youth at-risk reduction programs of CFCS, said, “The young people of the program have really come through to show the theme of social justice through their art. They have really done an amazing job.”
The winning artwork by Rosada was a dramatic depiction of equality. Her artwork showed hands and arms of all skin colors holding vines of roses. From holding the vines, the hands all bled showing the same color blood.
Ian Mitchell, grants specialist of CCHD’s regional programs in the Northeast and Puerto Rico, said, “The CCHD art show in the Diocese of Paterson recognizes and encourages young leaders who are listening to the experiences of their neighbors struggling with poverty and related injustices. These young people discern how we all might be called to respond, and then take creative action by expressing in art the pain of poverty and our calling to end it and build fair and healthy communities.”
“The theme was on diversity and appreciating all of our backgrounds.” Msgr. Tillyer said. “It was moving how the young people acknowledged this and celebrated each other regardless of nationality. This is the mission of Catholic Charities to reach out to all especially those in need.”
With the grant from the CCHD, the art supplies used by the youths were funded as well as educational prizes for the winners and gift cards for all participants. The CCHD is the national anti-poverty program of the U.S. Bishops.
“The U.S. Catholic Bishops established CCHD in 1970 to help people in poverty participate in decisions that affect their lives, their families and communities, and promote understanding about poverty and its root causes. Programs funded by CCHD support self-sufficiency and self-determination for people in poverty who are working to bring permanent and positive change to their communities,” said Mitchell.
CCHD is marking its 50th anniversary in following its mission and has been a longtime partner with Catholic Charities in the Diocese. The CCHD strives in its mission to be the Gospel at work by serving the seven principles of Catholic Social Teaching. For more information about the CCHD, visit povertyusa.org. “Over the years CCHD has been pleased to collaborate with the Diocese of Paterson in a number of projects to build leadership among people in poverty to lift up their communities,” Mitchell said. “It is wonderful to see the CCHD art show following in this tradition. I especially congratulate all the young leaders who participated for their creativity and commitment to building a better future and more just and healthy communities that honor the God-given dignity of all peoples.”