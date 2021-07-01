Catholic Charities hosts its Wiegand Farm Golf Classic fundraiser to benefit those in need
BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI
ON THE LINKS Bishop Kevin Sweeney tees off on the first hole of the 47th annual Wiegand Farm Golf Classic at Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg June 21. The event benefits the agencies of Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), and Straight and Narrow (SN).
HAMBURG In support of diocesan Catholic Charities, 325 golfers played 18 holes at Crystal Springs Resort here June 21 at the 47th annual Wiegand Farm Golf Classic to benefit the agencies of Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), and Straight and Narrow (SN).
In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Brancato, Catholic Charities director of development, said, “Catholic Charities was happy to welcome so many who attended to support those most in need. This was the second largest turnout of golfers for this event since its creation.” Many priests from around the Diocese were among the 325 golfers, including Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.