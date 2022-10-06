Catholic Charities in focus as Diocesan Ministries Appeal kicks off

PATERSON Diocesan Catholic Charities continues to “provide help and create hope” for more people than ever in its 80-year history. The widespread ministry operates vital programs throughout Passaic, Morris, and Sussex counties. It supports women and men in recovery, individuals and families in crisis, children of all ages, people who are food insecure, veterans, senior citizens, and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Throughout COVID-19, we have kept the most vulnerable among us safe while extending our services to help the many who have experienced a multitude of challenges,” said Scott Milliken, chief executive officer at Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson. “Often, the people we serve work multiple jobs to put food on the table for their families. Inflation, supply chain issues, and rising costs have further exacerbated existing problems.”
As the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA) kicks off, the faithful of the Diocese of Paterson have the opportunity to come together as “One Body in Christ,” the 2022 Appeal theme, and help so many in need during these challenging times. The 2022 DMA provides day-to-day funding for the diocese’s many ministries. The Appeal will support seminarian education, retired priests living at Nazareth Village, inner-city Catholic education, and Catholic Charities.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, is the largest Catholic Charities agency in New Jersey and one of the most robust in the entire country. The organization is made up of three agencies, each of which supports those critically in need.
Straight and Narrow is the largest nonprofit drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the country, providing full support for those in recovery. It was founded in 1954 as a treatment program for male alcoholics. Today, it operates a detox hospital, men’s and women’s residential substance abuse treatment, the Mommy and Me program for mothers and their small children, a halfway house, outpatient treatment, and supportive housing units, among other programs.
Catholic Family and Community Services help over 25,000 children, women, and men monthly. It operates three food pantries, spanning the three counties of the diocese: Passaic, Sussex, and Morris; early intervention programs; early learning programs for children aged 3-5; services for at-risk teens; emergency support programs; crisis management; help for seniors; and gives back to veterans.
The Department for Persons with Disabilities or DPD, established in 1965, supports over 360 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities within the diocese each day. This pioneer agency provides group homes, supervised apartments, the Gruenert Center Habilitation Program in Lake Hopatcong, recreational opportunities, and religious education.
“We are proud to provide a full continuum of care for all our communities. In some instances, we help multiple generations, with different support services, within the same family,” said Milliken. “Our vast scope of work allows us to assist people throughout their entire lifespan. We are unique in our number of programs and how efficiently and effectively these programs work together.”
He said that Catholic Charities has provided “a staggering” 5 million meals, 2 million pounds of food, and $1.5 million in emergency financial assistance throughout the past year.
Milliken said, “Our incredible service numbers are a testament to our dedicated staff, selfless volunteers, and generosity from the diocesan faithful.”
Support for the Appeal is more critical than ever. Catholic Charities has been at the forefront in addressing emergency needs, receiving the largest percentage of Appeal funds. Donations support various programs and services in all three counties of the diocese.
Similar to appeals in the past, parish rebates will be given to parishes that raise money over their Appeal goal. Half the amount received over the parish goal is returned to parishes for their own needs.
All funds raised through the Appeal are used only for these goals. The funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.
There are several ways to give to the Appeal that will make a difference in people’s lives. Donors can make one-time gifts or gifts of pledges over several months. Credit card contributions can be made as well as online gifts, which can be made at 2022appeal.org.
“Support to the Appeal is vital for Catholic Charities for us to provide help and create hope for those within our communities,” said Milliken. “While we rely on your support, we are here to help you, your family members, and your parish if you are ever in need. We are always just a phone call, email, or visit away and will always do all we can to assist anyone who comes to our door.”
Christopher Brancato, MA, is the development director for Catholic Charities in the
Diocese of Paterson.