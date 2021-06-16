Catholic Charities/Knights tank pull

CLIFTON A tank vs. a team and many times throughout the day on June 13, it was the team that won against an 80,000-pound tank mounted on a flatbed truck as participants filled with gratitude for veterans pulled the tank at the annual Tank Pull challenge on 1100 Clifton Avenue here.
For more than a decade, the Tank Pull challenge — started by the St. Philip Knights of Columbus Council — has had a mission to support combat-wounded warriors. Over the years, $1.5 million has been raised to support these brave men and women who served in the U.S. military. This year, more than 35 teams raised funds to benefit veterans in need.
For the first time this year, diocesan Catholic Charities collaborated in planning the event with Knights of Columbus councils from around the Diocese. Teams consisted of local organizations, businesses, educators, law enforcement agencies, and veterans, themselves, wanting to support their own, and several teams from the Diocese including Catholic Charities, the Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, Knights of Columbus Councils, and seminarians of the Diocese. Other sponsors of the event included Valor Mortgage, Verizon, Humana, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attended the event rooting on the team of diocesan seminarians, whose team captain was Father Edward Rama, diocesan vocations director.
The Bishop shared some remarks with the teams and all their supporters lined up along Clifton Avenue during the event. “The Word of God says we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us,” the Bishop said. “So we give thanks to God for this beautiful day and give thanks to our organizers, especially the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson. Thank you to all those who have donated and to all the teams. Let’s keep working together to serve those most in need in our communities.”
Throughout the day, spectators of all ages cheered the different teams who took their turn trying to pull the tank, many with great success.
CBS-TV’s John Elliott was at the site of the event and prior to its start interviewed Chris Brancato, Catholic Charities development director, on how the event impacted the lives of veterans in need.
Jim Sweeney, who is state advocate for the N.J. Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Jude Parish in Budd Lake, participated in the tank pull with a team of fellow Knights. He said, “The tank pull is an interesting and exciting event and it is exhilarating to pull this 80,000-pound tank. We have fun and there’s such a camaraderie.”
The tank pull challenge is an event that brings together all four of the Knights of Columbus principles according to Sweeney. “We are able to exemplify charity because we are giving back to others in need. We are able to exemplify unity as we all come together. We are able to exemplify fraternity because so many different councils are working together for this one cause and we are able to exemplify patriotism because this is in support of veterans who served this country.”
The organizations that will benefit from the Tank Pull competition are Independence Corps, Paramus Veterans Home, Catholic Charities Unmet Needs Veteran Fund, Clifton Cares, Clifton Veteran’s Association, Wreaths Across America, Semper Fi Odyssey and NJSOSVETS Women Veterans Committee.
Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, president of the board of directors for diocesan Catholic Charities, enjoyed the tank pull event. “We are humbled that Catholic Charities was asked to be a part of the event this year. We have a fantastic veterans program, which helps those who served the country who are most in need, such as at risk of being homeless. A good majority of the homeless are veterans. We are just so grateful to be a part of this fun and exciting day.”
Scott Milliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “I am so glad that Catholic Charities had the opportunity to assist in sponsoring this event with the Knights of Columbus who have been successfully running this event for years to assist our veterans in need. We are starting to ‘see the light’ through this pandemic and I believe for many of us it was the first live event most of us attended. It truly shows the good in people and their willingness to support the many needs of the people we serve. Thanks to all that came, organized, sponsored, pulled, cooked, volunteered, or simply liked the events on social media they saw today and mostly thanks to our veterans who have sacrificed to keep us free and safe. God bless America.”