Catholic Charities seeks CEO

Diocesan Catholic Charities seeking Chief Executive Officer after revamping structure

PATERSON The newly-formed Board of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson has announced that it has undertaken a nationwide search for a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of diocesan Catholic Charities. This move follows the announcement in November that a new corporation had been formed for Catholic Charities with a new, single board of directors.



Bishop Serratelli appointed Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, as the president of the new board. In addition to being a longtime pastor and former chancellor and vicar general of the Diocese, Msgr. Tillyer is the only person in the Diocese to have served on all three of the former Catholic Charities boards (Catholic Family & Community Services, Straight & Narrow and the Department for Persons with Disabilities).



The new board members are: Msgr. Tillyer, president; Dennis Murray, vice-president; Sole Anselmi, treasurer; Dominican Sister of Hope Catherine McDonnell, secretary; Paul Wittekind, Michael Calabrese, Katherine Lordi, Dr. Michelle Baron-Romans, Edward Madzy, Ivannia Vega-McTighe, Julie Tatti, Timothy Potter, Eugene O’Connell, Father Edward Reading, John Sullivan and Thomas Barrett, ex-officio.



According to Msgr. Tillyer, the first meeting of the new board was held Nov. 27 at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, “and despite short notice on the meeting date, all 16 board members cleared their calendar and attended. That, to me, is a very good sign of their commitment to this new Catholic Charities board. Some have previously served on one of the three boards and are very knowledgeable about those agencies and this gives us a good mix of people who are committed to the new unified Catholic Charities board for the Diocese of Paterson.”



One of the major orders of business was to put together a search committee for a nationwide search for a Chief Executive Officer. “Committee members for the CEO search are: Tim Potter, chairman; John Sullivan, Karen Lordi, Dennis Murray and Tom Barrett,” said Msgr. Tillyer. “They will undertake the task of finding a qualified pool of candidates from which the most suitable candidate can be presented to Bishop Serratelli.”



Msgr. Tillyer also said the future board meetings in 2018 will be held at Catholic Charities agencies “so that board members can see the great work being done at those agencies and learn more about them.”

