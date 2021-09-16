Catholic Charities’ volunteers connect with Afghan refugees at Joint Base McGuire-Dix

PATERSON Over the last few weeks, there have been many devastating images in Afghanistan as the government in the Middle Eastern country collapsed and was taken over by the Taliban leaving those in the country in a perilous situation.
The situation hits close to home — thousands of Afghan refugees have landed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst near Trenton — leaving all they know behind. To assist in this humanitarian effort, Catholic Charities agencies in New Jersey are collaborating with the Joint Base to meet the basic needs of temporary housing, food, medical care, and resettlement assistance.
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, is working with the Trenton Diocese to assist in this humanitarian effort by identifying and mobilizing legal representation for immigration assistance, helping with the coordination of wellness activities for the children and their families, and assisting with coordination of donations and volunteers.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, said, “I would sincerely like to thank Marlene Lao Collins, CEO of Catholic Charities Trenton, Dave Pearson from our Catholic Charities veterans program in Paterson, and especially our Marine vets who not only do so much to assist in our community, but also now with this extremely sensitive issue of people who are in desperate need of assistance. There have been more than 9,500 refugees, mostly woman and children, who have come through Fort Dix these past two weeks.”
Recently veterans belonging to the Veterans Women’s Group, coordinated by Diocesan Catholic Charities’ Veterans Service department, volunteered their time at the Joint Base. Gina Pollut, veteran outreach worker for Catholic Charities, posted the volunteer opportunity and right away, several veterans were interested. The worked involved spending time with the children, who are far away from home in a strange place. The volunteers played with the children and led different activities.
Katryna Novelozo answered the call to help at the Joint Base earlier this month. Novelozo was deployed to the Helmand Province, Afghanistan, as a corporal from December 2009 to March 2010, Marine Expeditionary Brigade, Detachment A to support 1st Battalion 6th Marine Regiment during the Battle of Marjah.
Seeing the events in Afghanistan unfold, Novelozo felt some pain and grief. “Something about this opportunity helped me. Seeing eye to eye, the innocence and life that our brothers- and sisters-in-arms physically helped, and seeing how there is so much effort and good people helping in making sure they are safe, allowed me to find resolve within myself,” she said.
Veteran Carmen Hernandez was also grateful for this chance to volunteer and recalls her two tours in Iraq. “Without our interpreters, we would have been lost. I was extremely angry at the Biden administration for how things went. Today, working with the children, melted my heart and anger. Playing, interacting, singing, holding hands, watching their wonderful smiles, and many of them trying so hard to communicate their excitement was humbling and just a true joy to experience.”
Even with the language barrier, the volunteers and children found common ground. Veteran Maria Salazar said, “My experience with the kids was very cathartic. I got to make some cool art pieces with them. They are very eager to participate and are craving some stimulation and structure, they are easily amused, and follow directions when given visual cues. Of course having the translators nearby is a huge bonus, but for my part, art is a visual language that is easily replicated without vocalizing, so I felt that we had a successful day. I had in age range between 3–10, both boys and girls. I’m definitely looking forward to working with them again.”
Novelozo also found that same experience with the children and said, “I’m sure it was a traumatic experience to leave their country the way that they did. A lot of them are so young too and they likely don’t know the magnitude of what’s happening. Partly it’s just a way of life. But they just seem happy to have someone to play with and spend time with them.”
In the upcoming weeks, more refugees are expected to be processed at the base, one of four that will shelter thousands of Afghan refugees. The other bases are Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee in Virginia.
Novelozo has much hope for the children that have come to the country and the chance they will have for a better life. “For me, I believe so many of these children are going to thrive here. It was a state of war and oppression in their own country and they have a chance to succeed here. There is a lot of uncertainty but these children have been given the best opportunity. I can see a lot of them contributing to this country. Some might even join the military,” she told The Beacon.
Hernandez said, “The children are so proud of everything they have learned about the American culture. During one game, I decided to show them the chicken dance. They were laughing so hard. They more they laughed, the more my heart filled with joy and peace. I am no longer angry and I am thankful for the many refugees we did get to bring here.”
Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson is currently collecting donations to assist in this effort to help these refugees in need. More information can be found on the agency’s website.
Dave Pearson, assistant director of the veteran services department of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “We are so proud of our women veteran partners and their resilience. They continue to serve this country and their local communities even after giving so much. Give them a mission and they go bringing all the best that they have, both with their hearts and souls. They are our shining example and a reminder to all of us in what it is to be an American.”
[ Information: www.ccpaterson.org/refugee ]