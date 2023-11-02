Catholic Charities welcomes new director of Development and Public Relations

Hazel Yaptangco is the new director of Development and Public Relations for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson, effective Oct. 23, announced Scott Milliken, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities, last week.
Yaptangco said she is honored to work alongside Catholic Charities’ caring staff, volunteers, and supporters who serve the many vulnerable community members in the diocese and surrounding areas.
“We welcome Hazel to the team and wish her all the best in her new role at Catholic Charities,” said Milliken.
Yaptangco’s arrival follows the departure of long-time director Chris Brancato, a dedicated employee who began working for Catholic Charities as a teen. Milliken said he is grateful to Brancato for his many years of service to Catholic Charities and hopes Yaptangco will build on his work. Brancato decided it was necessary to spend more time with his family.
Yaptangco’s career includes being the Development Manager for Family Promise of Sussex County, where she was responsible for growing the agency's financial resources, increasing awareness of the agency’s mission, and deepening community support and engagement.
Yaptangco has over 15 years of fundraising experience with various mission-driven nonprofits. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Economics from Ateneo de Manila University and her MBA from the Asian Institute of Management.
Yaptangco can be reached by emailing [email protected]. Visit https://ccpaterson.org to learn more about Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson.