Catholic Church in New Jersey stands ready to help moms and mothers-to-be in need

We the Catholic Bishops of New Jersey express our deepest gratitude for the United States Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history and now is the time for our nation to move forward to heal wounds and social divisions.
As the largest, private social service provider in the world, the Catholic Church offers many life affirming programs. From pregnancy centers to numerous programs that provide clothing, food, housing services, and access to other basic needs, the Catholic Church stands ready to assist every mother, expecting or parenting.
Sadly, we know that some will use today’s ruling to further inflame and deepen the societal divide in our nation. While we must never waver from working to ensure that our laws protect the dignity of every human life, we cannot do so in a manner that vilifies and attacks the dignity of those who may disagree with us.
Therefore, we call on all Catholics and people of good will to be instruments of peace and mercy and not of judgment, condemnation, and violence.
Trusting in the providential care of our Heavenly Father and through the intercession of Mary, our Blessed Mother, we ask for peace in our communities and the strength to build a society where every woman has the support and the resources she needs to bring her child into this world in love.
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop, Archdiocese of Newark
Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney, Bishop, Diocese of Paterson
Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M., Bishop, Diocese of Trenton
Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop, Diocese of Metuchen
Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop, Diocese of Camden
Most Reverend Kurt Burnette, Bishop, Eparchy of Passaic
Most Reverend Yousif Habash, Bishop, Our Lady of Deliverance of the Syriac Catholic Diocese