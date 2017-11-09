BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Teens experience evening of Adoration of Blessed Sacrament, reflection by the Bishop along with praise and worship

PASSAIC Darkness surrounded St. Joseph Church here. Repeated over and over are the words “For the sake of his sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world.” Illuminated brightly before the teenagers and youth leaders that filled the church pews was Jesus Christ present in the Blessed Sacrament.



That was the scene last Saturday evening, Nov. 4 at the Diocese’s first Catholic Youth Lounge event, bringing the message of hope and love to young people of the Diocese that Jesus’ merciful love is always there for them.



The special event was coordinated by Father Jakub Grzybowski, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish. The evening featured songs of worship and meditations, much of which focused on the Eucharist. A message from St. Faustina Kowalksa, the young Polish nun, whose visions of Jesus inspired devotion to the Divine Mercy of Jesus, was read and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy was recited. The highlight of the evening was the Exposition and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament followed by Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Near the close of the event, Bishop Serratelli gave a talk to the youths. He and several priests from around the Diocese were also available to listen to confessions during the evening.



Musicians for the Catholic Youth Lounge were St. Peter’s University Schola, the Aidan C. McMullen Chorale, Dylan Wyka, Joseph Legaspi and Lauren D’Imperio, who led the praise and worship hymns and then treated the young people to a lively concert to close the evening.



In his talk to the young people, the Bishop said, “The recent terrorist attack in New York makes us realize how much more the world needs to be converted. We realize that hatred exists in our world and it’s only going to change through us. That’s why it’s good that you’ve come here because the world can change when Jesus is working through and in us when we open our hearts and our lives to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and through his grace.”



He spoke more deeply about the Eucharist and said, “At the Last Supper, the night before Jesus died, he was moved by the desire to leave his Church a memorial that is most significant in salvation history.”



To close, the Bishop said, “Jesus gives us in every Eucharist, not bread, not wine but his Body and Blood, soul and divinity. He gives us himself as he is offering his life for the Father. So when we gather every Sunday, when we gather at any time and do as Jesus told us to do in his memory at the Last Supper, we are actually with Jesus at the Last Supper. We are actually with Jesus on the cross. And when we do like what we have done tonight, when we come before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, we are truly with him — Our Lord, our God, our Savior. In this most holy Sacrament, Jesus remains with us, to guide us, to comfort us, to strengthen us with all that we need to be his followers. What an awesome gift the Eucharist is, what a gift of Divine love, Emmanuel, Jesus truly with us.”



During the event, many young people were moved by the experience. College sophomore Jonathan Rodriguez, a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church here who is a member of the St. Peter’s University Schola in Jersey City, said, “It’s a blessing to be here. It’s great to be back in my hometown and in my home diocese. Being a part of this event gives me the strength to move in my faith. I especially feel honored to be singing. I am more embodied to express love in my faith through music and share that feeling with others that Christ touches my heart.”



Another college student at the event was Susana Mantilla of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, who attends Berkley College in Woodland Park. A member of her music ministry and youth ministry team, she said, “I love praise and worship music. Events like this I call mini-retreats and seeing youth come together focused on Jesus and praising God gives me a sense of gratitude and hope.”



Coming from St. Mark Parish in Long Valley was a group of high school students — part of their parish’s youth ministry leadership team. Amy Barron said, “This was a really great opportunity and a different atmosphere than what we’ve experienced. It was special to experience praise and worship and Adoration before the Blessed Sacrament.”

