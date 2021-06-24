Catholics are urged to oppose Equality Act

CLIFTON Throughout the country, Religious Freedom Week is currently being observed as Catholics are urged by the U.S. Bishops to pray, reflect, and act to promote the essential right of religious freedom for Catholics and for those of all faiths. This year the theme is “Solidarity in Freedom.”
“Solidarity means much more than engaging in sporadic acts of generosity,” the USCCB said in a June 2 news release about the annual observance. “It means thinking and acting in terms of community,” it said, quoting Pope Francis’ encyclical “Fratelli Tutti.” “Religious freedom allows the Church, and all religious communities, to live out their faith in public and to serve the good of all,” said the release.
Through prayer, education, and public action, Religious Freedom Week began on June 22, which is the feast of two English Martyrs who fought religious persecution, Ss. Thomas More and John Fisher. The week ends with the feast of two apostles martyred in Rome — Ss. Peter and Paul.
Each day during the week focuses on different religious liberty topics of concern for the U.S. Catholic Church. The topics are:
June 22: Adoption and foster care — “Pray that children waiting to be placed in a loving home and the caregivers who serve those children will find strength and support from the church.”
June 23: Catholic social services during the pandemic — “Pray that God would continue to grant Catholic institutions the wisdom and courage to serve a world suffering the effects of the COVID pandemic.”
June 24: The Equality Act — “Pray that the dignity of all people will be respected in our country,” including “people of faith.”
June 25: Church vandalism — “Pray that Christian witness in the face of attacks on our churches will convert hearts to faith in Jesus Christ.”
June 26: Catholics in Nicaragua — “Pray for our Catholic sisters and brothers who are suffering in Nicaragua.”
June 27: Conscience rights for medical professionals — “Pray that governments would respect the consciences of all people who care for the sick and vulnerable.”
June 28: Pope Francis’ solidarity with beleaguered Christians in Iraq — “Pray for Christians in Iraq and that people of all faiths in the land of Abraham may live in peace.”
June 29: Free speech — “Pray that Christians will have the courage to speak the truth with kindness and clarity, even in the face of adversity.”
With focus on today’s theme — the Equality Act, recently the Diocesan Respect Life Office has contacted parishes in the Diocese to urge the faithful to contact U.S. senators to oppose this Act. According to the U.S. Bishops, in many ways it does the opposite and needs to be opposed. Instead of respecting differences in beliefs about marriage and sexuality, the Equality Act would discriminate against people of faith. The bill was already passed in the House this past February and goes to the Senate next for consideration.
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, diocesan respect life director, said, “The Equality Act is a misnomer because it does not treat everyone equally. The act politicizes the medical field. It is an erosion of women’s rights, their privacy and safety. It is an erosion of parental rights, with the sterilization of children for transgenderism. It creates inequality and unfairness in women’s sports.”
The Equality Act is especially a threat to religious organizations. Dr. Mazzarella noted, “The act punishes faith-based organizations, such as charities and schools who serve everyone in their communities, simply because of their beliefs.”
Lawmakers in the state of N.J. are also proposing legislation that expands, even more extremely, access to abortion and abortifacients through the Reproductive Freedom Act (S3030/A4848). Recently, those against the act held a rally at Trenton’s War Memorial Building. The passage of the bill will allow late-term abortions right up to the birth of the child in the womb. It also permits non-physicians to perform abortions; nullifies conscience clauses for medical personnel who are against abortion; mandates an annual allocation of taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood under Title X in the state budget; exempts prosecutions for individuals who terminate or attempt to terminate their own pregnancy; and requires all insurance carriers to provide coverage for abortions and expands coverage for contraceptives.
In addition to these two acts, President Biden released his Fiscal Year 2022 budget in which he proposes to eliminate the Hyde Amendment and some related pro-life provisions. According to the USCCB, without the Hyde Amendment and related policies, billions of taxpayer dollars could be used to pay for abortion in the United States and throughout the world.
Dr. Mazzarella said, “These acts discriminate against people of faith and thereby threaten directly our religious freedoms in many aspects of our life. We urge all people to take action now.”