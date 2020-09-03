Catholics called to press lawmakers

CLIFTON There are times Holly Wright will find herself having a casual conversation that can lead to saving a life.
She recalled waiting on a line to checkout at a local supermarket while being on the phone. On her cell phone is a sticker with baby feet and the message “Equal Rights for Babies in the Womb.” She was asked what the sticker is all about and the person asking about it learns with some shock that in the state of New Jersey late term abortion is legal.
Wright, project director of the 20/20 Project who also serves as house director of Casa Guadalupe, a discernment house for women here in the Diocese, said, “Most people in the state have no idea that late-term abortion is legal in New Jersey. They see the baby feet, they learn what it is about and they wish to protect that baby. The more people that are made aware of this, you realize there are many who want to protect babies in the womb especially if they know they feel pain.”
For the past few years, pro-life organizations in all five Dioceses in the state have been advocating to end late term abortion by raising awareness that at 20 weeks or five months post fertilization, babies in the womb can feel pain, a fact backed by substantial scientific evidence. These groups have been contacting state senators and assembly members to pass A2228/S429, the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” Also known as the 20/20 Project led by Lifenet, the act will ban abortions after 20 weeks in the state.
The 20/20 Project has several ways to raise this awareness through action items such as car magnets and cell phone stickers like the one on Wright’s phone. She encourages everyone to post these items to continue to show state lawmakers that New Jerseyans want representatives to represent their values. More than 62,000 magnets have been distributed throughout the state.
“We encourage everyone to get a car magnet,” she said. “It’s a very positive message and it’s inclusive. The magnets are a very non-confrontational way to protect babies.”
This legislation, which has already been passed in several states, would protect babies at 20 weeks post-fertilization and beyond. These babies could live outside of the womb if given proper prenatal care. According to Wright, just recently in southern New Jersey twins were born prematurely at around 20 weeks and survived. The mother is hoping to share their story to give hope and bring attention to the 20/20 campaign.
In the end of 2018, parishes across the Diocese and the state have been involved in a postcard project sponsored by Lifenet to alert state representatives about their support for the act. So far, more than 123,000 postcards have been sent to State representatives to pass the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.” The coalition has sent follow-up letters and will continue to do so until the passage of the act.
The project also has ways to support the passage of the act through prayer. Every first Friday of the month, the 20/20 Project encourages pro-lifers to join them in prayer and fasting. The goal is to have 500 people join each month. The project also encourages Masses to be offered once per month in as many different churches as possible. So far 2,343 Masses have been celebrated, which is 97 percent of the project’s goal of 2,400 Masses arranged for the “protection of babies in the womb and their families” by the end of 2020. Parishioners are asked to contact their parishes to arrange for this intention and then let the project know the dates, times and churches where the Masses were celebrated.
“Beyond the action items, the best action is prayer,” said Wright. “Offering Masses for the protection of babies in the womb and their families is important. The Mass is the most powerful prayer and this is also a way of educating people about the 20/20 Project.”
New Jersey is one of the most pro-abortion states in the nation. There are no restrictions on abortions, such as waiting periods, mandates to allow for parental involvement or limitations on publicly funded abortions.
The first act in office in 2018 by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was to approve $7.45 million to Planned Parenthood to restore state funding losses imposed during Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s administration.
On Jan. 2, Gov. Murphy signed legislation providing Planned Parenthood with an additional $9.5 million in state funding to compensate it for federal funding losses because it refused to stop providing patients with referrals about abortions. The extra state funding was in response to Planned Parenthood’s decision in 2019 to refuse federal funding dedicated to family planning services, known as Title X, because of the Trump Administration’s new regulation restricting providers that receive funding from referring patients for abortions.
“We need to educate our citizens and legislators in New Jersey about the humanity of the baby in the womb,” Wright said.