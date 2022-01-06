Catholic Charities continues to help those who are most in need

PATERSON As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities across the Diocese, Catholic Charities has constantly been on the front lines to serve those most in need. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, all three departments of Catholic Charities — Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS), Department for Persons with Disabilities (DPD), and Straight and Narrow (SN) — have remained in operation.
“We are grateful to the many who supported Catholic Charities throughout 2021. We have persevered through this pandemic while operating dozens of programs to help those most in need. We have also been there to respond to crises as they have emerged, right here within our Diocese. Our dedicated employees, selfless volunteers, and Diocesan benefactors have been beacons of hope through this challenging year,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities.
The work at these agencies is considered essential and Catholic Charities has worked to ensure its service recipients and employees remained safe as many health and safety guidelines were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With several residential programs and inpatient rehabilitation facilities, Catholic Charities regularly tests its staff, practice social distancing, enhanced and increased cleaning protocols, and have set up quarantine sites, and will continue to be diligent in these practices.
With the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, Catholic Charities hosted outreach and vaccination events at its Father English Food Pantry here. The city of Paterson, where Catholic Charities has its largest presence, has a vaccination rate of 97 percent.
“Over the last year and a half, we have helped more people than ever before in our 80-year-history. We have pivoted many of our programs to provide support safely, efficiently, and to help more of our sisters and brothers in need. We have never closed our doors,” Milliken said.
Through the support of individual donors, donations, and pledges to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal, volunteer hours, corporate partnerships, and fundraising events, much of the work at Catholic Charities is made possible. In addition, several foundations have awarded Catholic Charities grants to improve and expand its services. Here are a number of those organizations: the Raskob Foundation for Catholic Activities, the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, Catholic Charities USA’s Francis Fund, FEMA/New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, Church of Christ the King, New Vernon, Catholic Human Services Foundation, Bank of America Charitable Foundation, and the F.M. Kirby Foundation.
A highlight of the year for Catholic Charities is participating in the Diocese’s Year of St. Joseph. Service recipients, staff members, and volunteers took part in the diocesan-wide pilgrimage, visiting seven sites in the Diocese, where the patron was St. Joseph or the Holy Family.
In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, diocesan Catholic Charities has helped those affected by other events. Following government collapse of Afghanistan in late summer, for the last several months, Catholic Charities has provided support for Afghan refugees housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Fort Dix.
When Tropical Storm Ida swept through N.J. Sept. 1, Catholic Charities was there to provide relief efforts. They assisted dozens of individuals and families to provide housing assistance, food, and to replace personal items damaged by the flooding.
Last year also marked the golden anniversary of two legacy programs at Catholic Charities. Murray House, a DPD group home, and Hope House, part of CFCS, both celebrated 50 years of providing vital services. Murray House is a pioneer program, and the longest running group home for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New Jersey. Hope House, the Morris County social services program, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23.
Catholic Charities agencies provide help to thousands of people in need and the past several years, more people are being helped than ever before in its 80-year history. Its programs assist people living in poverty, youth at risk, early childhood education and developmental intervention to help children, adults with developmental disabilities, people with HIV/AIDS, senior citizen care, families in crisis, veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations, and drug and alcohol treatment.
“Thank you for helping us provide help and create hope for those most in need. We are looking forward to a 2022 filled with love, growth, and impact,” Milliken said.