Celebrating Feast of Corpus Christi

FEAST OF CORPUS CHRISTI Elisa Testa receives Holy Communion from Bishop Serratelli during the Bishop's pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Lake Parish in Mount Arlington June 23, the Feast of Corpus Christi.
Bishop marks the Feast of Corpus Christi at Mount Arlington church
MOUNT ARLINGTON The parish community of Our Lady of the Lake here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who celebrated Mass marking the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 23. The feast celebrates the Real Presence of the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.