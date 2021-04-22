Celebrating Our Lady

MADISON The peaceful presence of the Blessed Mother in St. Vincent Martyr Church here on April 12 during a visit by the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, inspired churchgoers to pray the rosary to her with hope in Christ for a world today that is plunged into great darkness. They asked her Son for an end to the pandemic, peace for a world filled with discord and for what one man called the coming of a glorious “explosion” of Christianity: a conversation of all mankind to Jesus in a world that currently lacks faith and has lost its moral footing.
During a Mass and celebration in Our Lady’s honor that night, the Fatima statue stood next to St. Vincent’s altar during the observance. Her message that she gave to three poor children in Fatima, Portugal in 1917 — to pray the rosary for peace, to pray for the conversion of Russia from atheism, to do penance and practice a devotion to her Immaculate Heart — was delivered by several speakers that night. They included David Carollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fatima USA. He said he anticipated a worldwide conversion to Christ in God’s time in a world that “has made a steady move away from God.
“But Mary is the greatest intercessor. Through the rosary, there is nothing you cannot ask Mary for. If you want an end to the pandemic and to wars, it is available to you. Ask her, and Jesus will deliver us from evil. The devil might be having his hour now but Mary will have her day,” said Carollo, during the event, sponsored by St. Vincent’s Rosary Altar Society. “Most importantly we must fight to save souls. Mary wants people to become holy. I think that we are on the threshold of an explosion of grace that will change the world,” he said.
The statue’s visit was significant in the fact that it was one of its first appearances outside the Metuchen Diocese, home of the World Apostolate of Fatima USA and the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Washington, since the COVID-19 lockdown started last March.
Also known as “Our Lady’s Blue Army,” the apostolate was founded in 1947 to promote the Blessed Mother’s message at Fatima. The visit also took place before the start of May, the month that the Church has designated to honor Mary, and before the 104th anniversary this year of Our Lady’s six apparitions at Fatima from May 13 through October 1917.
In his talk, Carollo took note of some “big changes” in Russia since the fall of communism, such as the start of a great devotion to Our Lady. Yet, Russia’s past “errors” have spread to China and the United States, which has been moving away from its Christian heritage and toward consumerism and relativism. Today, 70 percent of Catholics do not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist — a crisis of faith, which has helped cause a significant decrease in Mass attendance, Carollo said.
“Mary is always pointing toward her Son and his Eucharistic heart. We are Easter people. Christ says, ‘Get on your knees and ask me. I will help you.’ Keep your eyes on the prize. Will you pray for the salvation of the souls of your family, friends and even your enemies?” asked Carollo, who invited people to get involved in the activities of the Blue Army.
The celebration started with a procession of the statue by the Knights of Columbus Council 2248 to St. Vincent’s altar. Then, Thomas Ross, one of the custodians of the Blue Army’s three Blessed Mother statues, removed the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue from a wooden carrier, brought it up to the altar, and placed it on a stand next to the altar. The statue was created in 1967 and was blessed by St. Pope Paul VI, he said.
Before the Mass, Ross talked about the message of Fatima and the history of the National Virgin Pilgrim Statue at the World Apostolate, which also has an International Pilgrim Virgin Statue and an Immaculate Heart of Mary Statue, which also have returned to touring the country. The National Pilgrim Statue is one of 25 such statues located around the world, he said.
“Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI said the mission of Fatima is not over. It’s just as important today as it was 104 years ago,” Ross said.
Msgr. George Hundt, St. Vincent’s pastor and the Rosary Altar Society’s spiritual director, celebrated a Mass in Our Lady’s honor. He censed the altar and the statue. In his homily, he said, “We are all invited to be in relationship with the Blessed Mother.
“Nothing pleases Our Lady more than our growing in relationship with Jesus and following him. Be open to growing and to the healing power of Jesus, during this visit,” Msgr. Hundt told congregants.
After the Mass, Msgr. Hundt and the Rosarians led churchgoers in praying the Glorious Mysteries of the rosary for this Easter season. During it, the faithful were invited to approach the altar, take a flower from a vase and place it in a holder as an offering to Mary, then pray while kneeling on one of two kneelers in front of the altar.
Josephine Allocca, Rosary Altar Society president, publicly thanked the Blue Army for the visit of the statue and its presentations and Msgr. Hundt for his “devoted presence” to the group and leadership of St. Vincent’s. Initially, Diana Torna, the group’s spirituality chair, had invited the Blue Army officials to visit the Morris County parish.
“We are here for Mary. Tonight, please bless us — and the whole world,” said Allocca, adding that the Rosary Altar Society will hold a Fatima procession through Madison, led by Msgr. Hundt, on Thursday, May 13.
After the celebration to Our Lady, Julie McGurn, Rosary Altar Society vice president, said the rosary is a “tremendous comfort” and a “source of consolation” to people who “feel uncertainty and distress,” especially in these times of “pandemic and discord.”
[ Information: www.bluearmy.com ]