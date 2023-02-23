Celebrating the vocation of marriage and family life

Last Saturday, 128 couples from five different parishes attended a day of prayer retreat for couples in Spanish at St. Margaret of Scotland in Morristown. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was among the different presenters and spent time blessing couples along with Father Duberney Villamizar, the parish pastor.
“A Happy St. Valentine’s Day to all,” Bishop Sweeney said, thanking all the pastors, priests, and leaders who hosted the event. “This was a wonderful expression of the Church’s support for married couples and families. Let us continue to pray for a greater respect for the vocation of marriage and family life.”
The event was organized by Father Villamizar and Father Yojaneider Garcia, the director of the Catechetical Office and Faith Formation Diocese of Paterson. Father Villamizar said he was thrilled to have four other parishes come together in celebration of married couples. “We were able to unite for one purpose,” he said.
Along with St. Margaret of Scotland, the following parishes participated: St. Lawrence the Martyr in Chester, St. Vincent Martyr in Madison, St. Peter the Apostle in Parsippany-Troy Hills, and Sacred Heart & Holy Rosary in Dover.
Visit the bishop’s Instagram account or St. Margaret of Scotland’s Instagram account for more coverage and photographs.