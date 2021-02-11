Chaplain is now U.S. citizen

WAYNE Father Jhon Madrid, chaplain at DePaul Catholic High School here, remained calm and confident while facing the anxiety of having to ace one of the most important tests of his life — the test for citizenship at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Newark on Jan. 26.
A native of Colombia, Father Madrid, 35, scored correct answers for all 10 questions on the test about U.S. geography, politics, history, and civic traditions. After passing the test with flying colors, he earned the honor to raise his right hand that morning in Newark to take the oath as a newly minted U.S. citizen. For him, the citizenship process was expedited because he is serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“It felt great to raise my hand and to become an American. It’s a great honor and responsibility. I love being a citizen to promote American values: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; community; sacrifice; and patriotism. It’s also wonderful because I’ve been in the U.S. since 2007, having the honor to serve the people, God, and country,” said Father Madrid, a priest of the Paterson Diocese, who memorized all the answers to the test’s 100 possible questions, which applicants received to prepare for the test. “I studied hard and I knew all the answers. It was a relief that I passed the test,” he said.
The citizenship process for Father Madrid started in November 2019, when he applied online after meeting the requirements of having maintained continuous residency in the U.S. for at least five years while holding a Green Card and having demonstrated good moral character. Later, he was fingerprinted and received the list of 100 questions. The priest was scheduled for his final interview and test in Newark in March but received word that they would take place in late January so he could comply with a law that chaplains must be U.S. citizens in order to serve in active duty, he said.
In the interview, Father Madrid answered questions, such as “What is the name of the national anthem?” — The “Star-Spangled Banner”; “What are two states that border Canada?” — Michigan and Vermont; and “When do we celebrate Independence Day?” — July 4. He aced all 10 questions, the priest told The Beacon.
About an hour later, Father Madrid was sworn-in with 30 other people, all wearing face masks and social distancing to follow COVID-19 protocols. At the ceremony, he wore his military camouflage fatigues and received his official certificate. Before the pandemic, about 300 people would take the oath together, during each ceremony, Father Madrid said.
Now Father Madrid can officially begin serving and ministering to the 500 men and women soldiers of the 462nd Transportation Battalion in Trenton, where he has been assigned since 2019. He plans to accompany them, when they are mobilized to the Middle East in October, which will switch their status from being “reserve” to “active duty,” the priest said.
“About 35 percent of the soldiers in the battalion are Catholic. I celebrate Mass for them and give them the Sacraments but I’m a chaplain for everyone,” said Father Madrid, part of the U.S. Military Archdiocese, which serves the U.S. Armed Forces. “There are many challenges. Some soldiers were just graduated from high school and will be away from their parents for the first time. Some have families and will be apart from them. Some are struggling with stress and issues in their full-time jobs. I provide them with spiritual counseling. It feels good when a soldier asks me, ‘Father, pray for my family; we are having a hard time,’ ” he said.
To earn a spot next to his fellow soldiers, Father Madrid also had to complete physically and mentally demanding chaplain school and basic training in Fort Jackson, S.C. last summer. He prepared by getting into better shape but like many of the other 85 chaplains, found it challenging, because he was older than most other recruits, the priest said.
Originally, Father Madrid was inspired to pursue the ministry of military chaplain during his first year of studies at St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore. There, he listened to a pitch by a military chaplain, a Catholic priest, who suggested that the men read about the heroism of Capt. Emil J. Kapaun, who served in World War II and died in a communist prison camp during the Korean War. He received a posthumous Medal of Honor — and served as an inspiration for Father Madrid.
In 2017, he wanted to become a military chaplain but had to wait for a change in federal policy that prevented Green Card holders from serving in that capacity, the priest said.
Father Madrid’s long road to becoming a U.S. citizen started in Santa Rosa de Osos, Colombia, where his parents and parish pastor nurtured his faith and vocation to priesthood. He learned about the priesthood in the Paterson Diocese from contacts made through his family members living in the U.S., Father Madrid said.
“Like signing up for the military, I love going to places with great need, so I left everything in Colombia to follow Jesus in the U.S.,” said Father Madrid, who arrived in 2007, not knowing much English. He took an English-as-a-Second-Language course, completed his priestly studies in Baltimore and was ordained a priest of the Diocese in 2012.
In the Diocese, Father Madrid served as parochial vicar of St. Thomas Parish in Oak Ridge and St. John Vianney Parish in Stockholm; as principal of the former St. Brendan School, Clifton; and parochial vicar of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish, Cedar Knolls. He started as DePaul chaplain early last year.
“At DePaul, I see great potential in the young people. Also, when you work in a school, your mind stays young,” Father Madrid said.
On Jan. 26, Notre Dame Parish posted the news that Father Madrid became a U.S. citizen with a photo. It generated numerous responses, including one from Paul F. Cocco, a parishioner.
“Congratulations, Father Jhon. America is a better place because you are in it. Thank you for your commitment to our great country and for your service to it and to your fellow soldiers,” Cocco wrote.