Charismatic Prayer Group celebrates 25 years of faith

The Charismatic Prayer Group of Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic commemorated its 25th anniversary on Aug. 31, during a Mass, celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
Concelebrating the liturgy with Bishop Sweeney in Spanish was Father Antonio Rodriguez, Holy Trinity’s pastor; priests from neighboring parishes; and a priest visiting from the Dominican Republic. Several deacons assisted at the Mass.
Tony Jimenez (pictured in photo at left) spoke at the end of Mass. He and his wife, Estervina, founded the group in 1998 at Holy Trinity with 12 people. Part of a worldwide Catholic Charismatic movement, the group now has more than 100 faithful from the parish and beyond.
Their 90-minute gatherings in the parish hall on Thursdays include prayer with the rosary, a bible reading and teaching, music, and praise. The group invites priests and people of other ministries to teach or share their witness. On occasion, the group has Mass, adoration, and retreats. Members of the Charismatic Prayer Group are involved in various ministries at Holy Rosary.
“They are very connected to the parish and are always participating in the Church,” Father Rodriguez said.