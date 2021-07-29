Charismatic renewal hosts ‘summer encounter’ with prayer, picnic, fellowship

STIRLING Hispanic Catholics in the Diocese of Paterson spent a warm July day together for “Encuentro de Verano,” which translates to “summer encounter” at the Shrine of St. Joseph here July 24. The Catholic Charismatic Renewal (CCR) hosted the daylong event which included prayer, a picnic, and fellowship. It was highlighted and concluded with the celebration of the vigil Mass marking the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant with Father Yasid Salas, pastor of St. Therese Church in Paterson and director of the Hispanic Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese, as the concelebrant. Spanish-speaking Catholics from all three counties in the Diocese and of all ages attended.
CCR started nearly 50 years ago in the Diocese at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. The first group was known as “Luz y Vida” (Light and Life). Deacon Luis Gil who serves at the cathedral is one of the pioneers who brought CCR to the Diocese along with Ramon Ocasio and Nely Torres. Today, there are 21 different groups, active in parishes throughout the Diocese. The diocesan assembly comes together each week at St. Therese Church in Paterson. Every month, the renewal hosts a larger event with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, praise and worship music, and preaching by a guest speaker. Leaders of the renewal are also trained and go through formation to lead retreats and workshops. Quarterly retreats are held and often up to 500 people attend.
Teresa Amparo, a parishioner of St. Paul in Clifton who serves as secretary for the Diocesan assembly of the renewal, said, “I love being part of the renewal and serving the Church in this way. I love being able to help people because there is such a brokenness in so many and our retreats help many find that there is a God that is not judging but loving.”
While the CCR in the Diocese is in the Spanish language, the renewal is worldwide and the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service (CHARIS) office is located in Rome. The Feast of Pentecost is considered the “foundational” event of the Christian Renewal in the Holy Spirit. The beginnings of the CCR can be traced back to 1967, when 25 college students and several faculty members from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh attended a retreat at the Ark and Dove Center there. Worldwide, more than 125 million Catholics identify with the Charismatic Renewal today.
On the vigil marking the Feast of Pentecost this year, Bishop Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass with CCR in the adjacent hall of St. Michael Church in Paterson. At the Mass, the Bishop encouraged priests who have a CCR prayer group in their parishes to support CCR. “I also urge you in unity to support the Charismatic Renewal in our Diocese to discover and explore all the spiritual treasures that it has to give us,” the Bishop said.
According to the CCR, the main focus is to provide the evangelical tools to the Catholic Charismatic community where they can master their call from the Lord for the better servant leadership service.
“Our Catholic Church is alive and our director is the Holy Spirit,” Amparo said. “All are welcome to join us and praise and worship together.”