NORTH HALEDON August brought much joy to the Salesian Sisters as 15 women either made or renewed their religious vows. Additionally, four women entered the interprovincial novitiate in Newton, entrusting themselves to the guidance of novice director, Sister Karen Dunn.
The eastern United States and Canadian Province of the Salesian Sisters has experienced a strong growth in vocations, attributed to the efforts of the vocation office and the prayers and sacrifices of the sisters. Following the visit of Mother Yvonne Reungoat, the order’s mother general in 2017, Sister Joanne Holloman, provincial, shared with the wider province the reflection Mother Yvonne gave to the sisters, sharing the story of a young Salesian sister who was healed at Lourdes in France. The sister experienced an immobilizing spinal problem and entrusted her hope for healing to the intercession of Our Lady and prayers of her sisters. When her superior took her to Lourdes, she admonished the community to practice “perfect charity” in order to add to the strength of their prayers, assuring item that if they kept charity, the sister would be healed.
Inspired by this story, Mother Yvonne encouraged the North Haledon community to practice perfect charity during the monthly novena to Mary Help of Christians that takes place each month. Sister Joanne took this further and offered the entire province a monthly, “Charity Challenge,” assuring the sisters that if they all strive to grow in charity, God would reward their efforts with an increase in vocations.
The many professions, renewals, novices, postulants and aspirants that the province currently boasts are the fruit of the “Charity Challenge” and prayerful sacrifices of the sisters, according to Sister Joanne. There are currently 15 temporary professed sisters, five novices, five postulants-to-be, and another group of aspirants will enter the order in September.