Chastity ministry challenges young people

CLIFTON Beginning in 1979, St. John Paul II began a series of lectures exploring chastity, marriage, celibacy and a culture of life known as the “Theology of the Body” giving more than 125 lectures on the topic over a five-year period.



Almost four decades later, the message of St. John Paul II’s “Theology of the Body,” continues to be as relevant as ever and serves as the foundation for Corazon Puro, an organization dedicated to forming leaders among Latino youth and young adults to bring about a culture of life.



Corazon Puro, which in English means “Pure Heart,” was created in 2008 in the Bronx, N.Y. Its first retreat featured speakers on chastity who addressed a group of young people tired about the lies society was giving to them about love. Since then, Corazon Puro has brought its message far and wide around the world.



Last Saturday, following the approval of Bishop Serratelli, the ministry officially began in the Diocese of Paterson. The ministry will meet once a month on Saturdays at the St. John Paul II Center at 775 Valley Road here. All young people, high school- and college-age students are encouraged to attend. Meetings are in English and in Spanish.



At the Nov. 18 gathering, young people enjoyed praise and worship music, a talk by Franciscan Friar of the Renewal Father Agustino Torres, founder of Corazon Puro, who serves at St. Michael’s Friary in Paterson and a holy hour with Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Priests were also available to listen to confessions for anyone wanting to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Each of the meetings will feature these activities during its gatherings.



Father Agustino’s down to earth and relatable style of speaking resonated greatly with the young people present at the meeting as they listened to his message. His talk was titled “Love in the Divine Plan.”



He spoke about God’s perfect love and in order for the young people to accept God’s love they must be honest with themselves.



“When you encounter this divine love plan, you realize you were made for something more,” he told the room of youths and young adults.



“God is pursuing us. Our lives are meant to change. Our own pursuits are meant to form us and ask ourselves, ‘Whom do you pursue?’ If God pursues you, what do you pursue? What are you looking for?” It is meant to reflect God’s divine love plan. God is looking for you,” said Father Agustino.



He spoke about the vocation of marriage to the young people and related the importance of marriage and vocations in today’s world with the news headlines full of death and destruction. “These people brought evil into the world. But the way we can respond is by following this divine love plan. Maybe it’s not going to make headlines. A woman and a man being married bring light to the world. A man and woman saying this is my vocation, ‘I will follow your call,’ even if they struggle, even if sometimes they have a hard time. This is bringing light to the world.”



Following his talk, Father Agustino led Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Many young people were touched by the experience.



Christian Nazario, a junior at Felician University in Lodi and member of Holy Trinity Parish in Passaic, attended last Saturday’s event and, previously encountered Corazon Puro in out-of-state events. “I’m happy that it’s closer to home and I’ll be able to come to these meetings. I feel happy being here and this is a message that helps me grow up,” said Nazario.



Rosa Martinez, 22, also from Holy Trinity, said, “This is a message that continues to be relatable. It’s a struggle but being together allows us to push through and continue to have faith.”



The next Corazon Puro N.J. meeting will take place on Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Center. Father Agustino will preach on 2 Cor 5:20, “Be Reconciled to God.” Upcoming dates for 2018 are Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 1, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.



In addition to chastity, Corazon Puro encourages religious vocations, mission work, and is involved with marriage and family life ministry. Last year more than 24,000 people were reached in person and 8 million viewers were reached internationally through EWTN.



In closing, Father Agustino simply asked the young people, “Ask God, his divine love plan for you.”

[Information: www.corazonpuro.org.