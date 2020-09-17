Chester parishioners choose life

CHESTER At three months old, Clare Marie Mazzola is cute as a button — like any other baby. A tuft of brown hair sits on her head above her sparkling brown eyes; her rosy cheeks cannot help but invite little kisses from her parents and two older brothers.
The only difference with Clare Marie’s appearance is minor facial features due to Down syndrome, caused by being born with an extra 21st chromosome. The baby’s mother, Katrine Mazzola of St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish here, received this difficult news during her pregnancy, yet she refused to consider the unthinkable despite subtle pressure from a medical professional — aborting her precious child in the womb to escape a life of possible developmental and physical challenges.
“Clare Marie is like us in every way except for the extra chromosome. She may develop more slowly. She may have some health issues, as she gets older. But it is not for us [her husband, Jesse, and her] to determine her potential. God does that,” said Katrine Mazzola, also the mother of two sons, John Elijah, 3 1/2; and John Francis, 22 months; and another child lost in a miscarriage. “So far, Clare Marie is healthy, happy and loves to smile. She sleeps well and is peaceful. But she also has a strong personality. She gets upset if you don’t talk to her when she wants you to,” she said.
In fact, Clare Marie turned out to be a miracle in answer to countless prayers said on her behalf before and since her birth on June 8 in Morristown Memorial Medical Center. Doctors feared that she would suffer heart problems. She did spend time in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to receive extra oxygen and to monitor her heart but they found only two issues: her ears that required reshaping and the narrowing of her aorta, which in this rare case did not require an operation. Doctors said that, instead, it should grow as Clare Marie grows, said Katrine Mazzola who spoke to The Beacon two weeks before the Church begins its observance of Respect Life Month in October.
Clare Marie, named after St. Clare of Assisi and Sister Clare Crockett, whose cause for sainthood is expected to be opened, has been receiving physical therapy at home and has been reaching her developmental milestones so far — just like other children, Katrine Mazzola said.
“Clare Marie does well in her exercises. She will be a good athlete who will be able to keep up with her brothers,” said Jesse Mazzola, a theology teacher at Delbarton in Morristown, where he is able to teach remotely — due to his daughter’s health and safety — even though the rest of the school is in session face-to-face. “Clare Marie has beautiful eyes and a beautiful smile. Her brothers love to kiss her and bring their favorite toys to her. She is precious,” he said.
Health concerns with Clare Marie surfaced at 12 weeks in utero when a scan revealed a thickened area in the back of the neck — a sign three possible genetic disorders: Trisomy 13 or 18, both fatal, or Trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome. Katrine Mazzola took a blood test — under protest — to determine which disorder Clare Marie has.
“I was relieved with the diagnosis of Down’s. The two other possibilities were worse,” said Katrine Mazzola who took issue with the blood test at eight weeks, which she said provides no useful information to help the mother in their pregnancies. “The genetic counselor asked me, ‘Does this diagnosis change your plans?’ This is a way to pressure people to have an early abortion. It’s a form of genocide — targeting a specific group: children with Down syndrome,” she said.
Many of those prayers came from Delbarton and from St. Lawrence, which provided meals for the Mazzola family and raised more $4,500 for Clare Marie’s medical care. Father Nicholas Bozza, pastor, gave the baby the Sacrament of the Sick in the womb and added her name to be prayed for at all Masses. On Aug. 15, the Feast of the Assumption, the priest, who also serves as Clare Marie’s godfather, completed the baptism rite for her in the church. Only immediate family attended, following social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks due to COVID-19, while parishioners watched on livestreaming, Katrine Mazzola said.
Father Bozza completed the rite because a chaplain at Morristown Memorial administered an emergency baptism 48 hours after Clare Marie was born. It only involved pouring the Holy Water on the baby and saying, “I baptize you in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.” The pastor finished the ceremony with the dressing of the baby in a white robe, anointing her with Chrism, lighting the Pascal candle and the blessing of the parents and godparents, Katrine Mazzola said.
“The Mazzolas made the clear decision to give Clare Marie life even though they were presented with terrible possible outcomes. Their faith showed them that God does answer prayers,” said Father Bozza who has a sister with Down syndrome. “Clare Marie is coming into a generous parish, surrounded by people who already know and love her,” he said.
The Mazzolas’ initial relief with the Down syndrome diagnosis does not mean that they are not worried about Clare Marie’s possible future health issues. They could include a higher risk for childhood leukemia, hearing loss due to her smaller-than-normal ear ducts that might require hearing aids and sleep apnea that might require a C-PAP machine, Katrine Mazzola said.
“We pray for Clare Marie’s health; it’s scary,” Katrine Mazzola said. “But I’m more concerned that I raise a holy child with strong character who will do great things — like with any of my other children,” she said.
The Mazzolas plan to donate the unneeded money for Clare Marie’s health care to Hearts of Joy International, which provides money for heart surgeries for children with Down syndrome, and two organizations that have been helping the family: Stepping Stones School in Roseland and the Candle Lighters, which funds free early intervention physical and occupational therapy and scholarships for these children, Katrine Mazzola said.
“I never prayed for Clare Marie not to have Down syndrome. I wanted God to give me the grace to be a good father to her, to love her and to receive her the way that he wants her to be,” Jesse Mazzola said. “She is perfect. With her, our family is now complete,” he said.