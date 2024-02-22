Children learn to pray rosary in fun way with Rosary Box ministry

The Connolly family has a perfect spot in their home to pray the rosary — a former wine cellar that resembles an alcove of a church that would house a shrine. For a week last year, the family of five learned to pray the rosary together in this space that’s already devotional — displaying religious items, such as a cross, bible, and icons.
Before bed, Valery Vera-Connolly and her husband, Michael, prayed with their three children, each clutching a set of light-blue rosary beads. Their kids — Mikey, 10; Bruno, 7; and Vivi, 5 — had fun placing stickers on a sheet of paper for every bead of the rosary they prayed. This helped them follow along and stay engaged. It was part of the Rosary Box, a new traveling devotional ministry of their parish, St. Luke, in the Long Valley neighborhood of Washington Township.
“I love praying the rosary. I can spend time with God. You can ask God to make sick people better, and you can give him thanks for everything he gives us,” Bruno said after having a Rosary Box last October when the ministry started.
The Connolly family is one of many households with St. Luke’s religious education students who have hosted a Rosary Box. It’s a decorative container that holds a statue of the Blessed Mother with the Christ Child, a few sets of rosaries, directions on how to pray the rosary, and basic prayers. It helps the children become more familiar with praying the rosary. Now, the Connolly family is praying the rosary every night for Lent.
“The Rosary Box was a good experience for the kids. They are growing in their faith,” said Valery, a medical doctor like her husband. “I tell them they have two moms: Mary and me. She is our protector. Praying the rosary is also about building a relationship with Jesus. I tell them it’s a habit — like going to hockey practice.”
Heading up the Rosary Box ministry is St. Luke’s Rosary Society and one of its members, Kim Smith. Families hand the box to the next family during Mass on the weekend. They place a photo of themselves and a short reflection about their experience in the box. Several Rosary Boxes circulate around to households at the same time.
“The kids are excited learning the rosary. Devotion to the rosary is growing at St. Luke’s,” Smith said.
St. Luke’s started strengthening its devotion to the rosary in 2022 when a group of parishioners started praying the rosary after 9 a.m. Mass on Saturdays. This led to the creation of two ministries, the Rosary Makers and Rosary Society, under the leadership of St. Luke’s previous pastor, Father Owen Moran.
Father Michael Szwarc launched the Rosary Box with Smith and Maureen Murtagh, St. Luke’s religious education director, after arriving at the parish as administrator last October.
“It’s good for families to pray the rosary together. It’s a great way to build community — starting with families and then going bigger,” Father Szwarc said.