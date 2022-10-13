‘Choose life’:
How can we work together to build a ‘Culture of Life’?
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
“… I have set before you life and death, the blessing and the curse. Choose life, then, that you and your descendants may live. …”
Dt. 30:19
At the recent Convocation for the priests of our diocese, I shared with our priests my belief that amongst many “pastoral priorities,” as disciples, as the Church, it must be a priority to witness and work to promote the dignity and value of every human life, from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death. In speaking with our priests, I shared some personal experiences and the ways in which the “Pro-Life Movement” has had an impact on my own life and vocation. I have come to realize that there is a certain “danger” or risk in speaking of or mentioning the “Pro-Life Movement.” Over the years, I have come to learn that many dedicated, faithful Catholics and other people of goodwill believe that the “Pro-Life Movement” or certain “Pro-Life advocates” are either too extreme in their approach and methods or that they appear judgmental and/or “anti-woman.”
One response to these, at times valid, critiques would be the recognition that the vast majority of those who advocate on behalf of the rights of the child in the womb are sincere Christians and people of goodwill who feel called by conscience to “speak on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves.” When we consider the divisions that exist in our country and in our Church, it is clear that the subject of abortion (and the “Right to Life”) has been a significant cause of those divisions, particularly in the past 50 years, since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision of Jan. 22, 1973. The recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision on June 24 has been described as “overturning Roe” and has returned the question of legal abortion to the state level. Many would say that the Dobbs decision has deepened the divisions between those on either side of the issue.
This is the third time that I am writing on this topic in the past five months. In May, after a draft of the Dobbs decision was leaked to the press, I asked the question, Can we change the tone? and expressed my concern that, over these past 50 years, the “abortion debate” has become so divisive and emotional that discussion has given way to derision and personal attacks. I shared my belief that we can choose to “change the tone” and that the Dobbs decision can be an opportunity for us to look for respectful and compassionate ways, both to engage those who disagree with us and, especially, offer practical assistance to those who find themselves in a “crisis pregnancy.”
At the end of June, following the Dobbs decision, I wrote about the Walking with Moms in Need program, promoted by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). Walking with Moms is a practical way not only to “change the tone” of the abortion debate but also to be able to let our neighbors and local communities know that the Catholic Church is offering resources and loving, non-judgmental support to any woman, couple, or family that finds themselves in a crisis pregnancy situation. We have begun implementing the Walking with Moms in Need program in our Diocese. However, we still have a great deal of work to accomplish, especially regarding communication, preparedness, and training. On Oct. 11, 2022, we commemorate the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council. On the night of the council’s opening, Pope Saint John XXIII gave an impromptu reflection from his apartment window as he gazed at a procession of light in Saint Peter’s Square below that shone with his hopes for the council. On the momentous occasion, “Good” Pope John said: “And so, let us continue to love each other, to look out for each other along the way: to welcome whoever comes close to us, and set aside whatever difficulty it might bring.” Embracing those who experience, perhaps, the crushing anxiety of fear in the face of pregnancy is one way that we advance the gospel’s absolute preference for life along with the Church’s continuing care for those in need of compassionate acceptance and love.
To work towards accomplishing these goals, we will have a Diocesan Respect Life Convocation on Saturday, October 29. Please see the ad on page 3 and consider registering, even if it is just to listen to what will be presented. I have asked each of our pastors to appoint a “Parish Representative” to attend the Convocation, so if you are interested in attending, please consider discussing it with your pastor. My hope and prayer are that this Convocation will be a way for us to come together in a “synodal” spirit, respectfully listening to one another as we encounter each other on the “journey.” Something that we have heard by means of our participation in the “Synod on Synodality” is that we need to work towards being a more welcoming Church. There are many ways that we can extend that “welcome.” I hope we can work together to lovingly communicate to all that we are ready to do whatever we can to help each Mom welcome her child into our common family. Then we will truly be building a “Culture of Life.”