Chrism Mass Homily

[Following is the homily given by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney at the Chrism Mass July 22 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson.]
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
What is the meaning of this “Chrism Mass” that we celebrate today? Many of us here and those united in prayer via livestream — priests, deacons, seminarians, religious, lay leaders, catechists and others — are very familiar with the meaning and significance of this Mass. It may feel somewhat “strange” that we are celebrating the Chrism Mass in July, rather than during Holy Week, but this is 2020 and we know that so much is different this year and we are thankful for the opportunity to be here, taking care for the health and safety of all. As it happens, we are also celebrating this Chrism Mass on the Feast of St. Mary Magdalene, the faithful disciple and witness of the Resurrection, and patron saint, of penitents and perfumers.
For those who may not be familiar with the Chrism Mass and its meaning, especially those joining us via livestream, we have seen how technology and online resources can be such a great help in the sharing and understanding of our faith in this time of the “New Evangelization,” so you can find some good online resources on our website to help you in appreciating the meaning of what we celebrate today.
For many of us, the meaning of what we celebrate today is also informed by our personal histories and experiences. In preparing for my first Chrism Mass as Bishop here in Paterson, there are two memories of the Chrism Mass that have been very much in my thoughts and prayers. As mentioned, the normal time for the Chrism Mass is Holy Week, ideally on the morning of Holy Thursday, but for many dioceses the Chrism Mass is celebrated on Monday or Tuesday of Holy Week, because of travel and the desire for as many as possible to be able to participate, as has been the custom here in Paterson. In the Diocese of Brooklyn, where I grew up, in recent years, we have had the Chrism Mass on Tuesday of Holy Week, but during my years in the college and major seminary and my first years as a priest, the Chrism Mass was celebrated on the morning of Holy Thursday. For me this led to Holy Thursday becoming one of my favorite days of the year: Morning Prayer, the Chrism Mass, a festive lunch with priest friends, the Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the seminary or parish, followed by three hours of Adoration, responding to the Lord’s invitation to keep watch with him in prayer.
In those early years, in the college seminary, the significance of the Chrism Mass took on a deeper meaning for me after a talk by one of the spiritual directors, in preparation for Holy Week. In speaking about the Chrism Mass, he encouraged us to watch the procession of priests — in those days there may have been more than 300 who attended. The image that the spiritual director used for the priests was, “the Wounded Army,” with some humor, but in all sincerity and respect, he told us: “You will see them shuffling and bent over, old, young and middle aged, zealous and enthusiastic, tired and maybe burned out, but they keep walking. They are ‘earthen vessels,’ yes, they are wounded, but the vast majority are striving for holiness. They are pouring themselves out in loving, humble and generous service of God’s people, in celebrating the sacraments, in prayer and preaching.’’
That was 1990 or 91. Almost 30 years later, I can still see them. One of the great gifts of ordination to the priesthood was the privilege of joining and walking with that “Wounded Army.” The beauty of our One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church — we have so much in common — there are “wounded armies” serving in every Diocese throughout the Church. I was at home and privileged to be part of the presbyterate of Brooklyn. After three months of transition and three weeks as Bishop, I feel just as much at home and just as privileged to be part of the “wounded army” here in Paterson.
The other strong memory I have of the Chrism Mass is the Chrism Mass of 2002. We had just been through the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Priests and the Church were amongst the heroes of those days. You may recall Father Mychal Judge, the Franciscan priest and FDNY chaplain, was the first casualty. I only recently learned that Father Judge had served as a pastor here in the Diocese and that he is buried here in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In the weeks and months following Sept. 11, churches were filled, memorial and funeral Masses were celebrated, many priests served at the morgues to bless human remains. Priest and parish communities comforted grieving families and prayed for, supported, and cheered first responders and all those involved in the rescue and recovery efforts.
Some have said that from September 2001 to January 2002, we saw priests at their very best and then we saw them at their very worst, as in January 2002, news from Boston and then from all over the country, reported that priests had sexually abused minors and Bishops and others in leadership had mishandled the reports of that abuse. Eighteen years later, we are still living through that sharing in the Mystery of the Cross and the mystery of evil.
My memory of the Chrism Mass of 2002 is of Bishop Daily, the Bishop of Brooklyn at the time, the Bishop who ordained me. He preached on the words “In finem Dilexit Eos” — they are written above the altar on the Baldachino of St. James Cathedral in Brooklyn. “In Finem Dilext eos,” — “He loved them to the end,” from the beginning of the 13th Chapter of John’s Gospel, introducing the Last Supper, the “washing of the feet” and Jesus’ priestly prayer. John tells us: “…Jesus knew that his hour had come to pass from this world to the Father. He loved his own in this world and he loved them to the end…” Bishop Daily spoke to us as his priests and he told us that he loved us, that he would die for us. Those were very challenging and difficult times for priests and bishops and we remain in difficult and challenging times, not just for priests and Bishops, but for the whole Church. Today the priests of the Diocese will renew the vows and promises of their ordination as a sign of unity with me, with the Church of our Diocese and the Universal Church. I promise the priests and the whole Church of our Diocese to do all I can to love and serve you as your shepherd. Let us pray that our trust in one another and our unity will grow stronger day by day.
In mentioning the scandal of clergy sexual abuse, I realize that we cannot do so without calling to mind and remembering in prayer those who are victims and survivors. One of the reasons that I mention today my memory of the Chrism Mass of 2002 is so that, as I begin my episcopal ministry, I can take this opportunity, on behalf of the Church, to apologize to victims and survivors of sexual abuse by the clergy here in our Diocese. I have seen how our Diocese is dedicated to the protection of all children and the reporting and investigating of any allegation of abuse or inappropriate behavior. I pledge to do all I can to work with diocesan leadership, victims/survivors and their representatives, and those in the healing ministry, to both ensure a safe environment and offer resources and support to all those in need of healing.
So, once again, my brothers and sisters, I ask, “What is the meaning of this Chrism Mass that we celebrate today?”
Priests will renew their vows and commitments and we will Bless the Holy Oils — the Oil of Catechumens, used in the Sacrament of Baptism; the Oil of Chrism, used in Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Orders. I look forward to using that Oil of Chrism in the ordination of five new priests on Aug. 1 and 17 deacons in the next month. I had the joyful experience of celebrating the Sacrament of Confirmation in two of our parishes this past week. I would like to recognize all those who prepare our young people and adults to receive the Sacraments, especially the Sacraments of Initiation. As we celebrate the Chrism Mass in July today, we never knew we would have so many First Communions and Confirmations in June, July and August. I also congratulate and thank all our pastors, parish and diocesan staffs and volunteers, who have guided us and continue guiding us through, both the restrictions of the lock-down and the re-opening of our churches. We do not know what tomorrow or next week or next month will bring, but we “walk together” in faith.
We will also bless the Oil of the Infirm, used in the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. At this time, at this Chrism Mass in July, let us pause, pray for and recognize all those involved in the Ministry of Healing. In the past four months, priests have joined so many on the front lines, not only fighting against the spread of the coronavirus, but also being there, caring for and ministering to those who are sick, ministering to their bodies and their souls. I am happy that some of our hospital chaplains are here today. As I will ask them to stand, they represent not only all priests and ministers of the Church, but also countless doctors and nurses, first responders and medical professionals and let us not forget all the family members who cared for their sick loved ones at home. I will ask the chaplains to stand and let us say “thank you” to all those who share in the Ministry of Healing, healing of the body and healing of the soul.
Queridos heramanos y hermanas, quiero ofrecer unas palabras en espanol duranted esta Misa de la santa chrisma. Es muy raro celebrar esta Misa en Julio, usualmente la celebramos en la semana santa, pero por la pandemia, no da cuenta que todo es diferente en este ano de 2020.
He estado hablando sobre lo que significa esta Misa tan especial y grande. Duante esta Misa de Chrisma los sacerdotes renuevan su promesas de ordinacion yo bendicimos los 3 santos oleos: de los catecumenos, de los infermos, y el oleo de la santa chrisma. Quiero decir gracias a los sacerdotes de nuestra diocesis por su minesterio fiel y generoso, especialmente durante estos ultimos mesas tan dificiles. En bendecir los santos oleos pensamos en los scaramentos, especialmente Baustismo, Confirmacion, Ordinacion y la uncion de los enfermos. Quiero decir gracias a todos los catechistas, padres de familias, y parochias que preparen nuestros jovenenes y adultos para receibir los sacramentos. Finalmente, especialmente en este ano debmos decir gracias a todos los ministros que cuian para los enfermos en el ministerio de la sanacion.
Here we are at the Chrism Mass in July, let us remember that each of us, as baptized members of the one Body of Christ, we have been anointed to share in the life of Jesus, Priest, Prophet and King. We are each called to be ministers of healing and instruments of peace. We call to mind the strife, tension and division that we are currently experiencing as a nation, as we are reminded of the need to continue to heal from many years of racial discrimination, recognizing that true peace comes when we work together in the struggle for justice. Let us be, as individuals, families, parishes and communities, true instruments of healing and peace.
What is the meaning of the Chrism Mass? There are eternal Truths that we celebrate at every Mass and each year at the Chrism Mass, but maybe part of the meaning of the Chrism Mass that we celebrate today is that we, at times and in our times and particular circumstances, need to be reminded of the meaning of our Baptism, when we were each called and anointed to live the life of Jesus, sharing in his Cross and Resurrection. We have been anointed and we join with those who will be anointed to live a life of holiness, a life of faith, hope and love.