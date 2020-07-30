Chrism Mass in July

PATERSON This year’s annual Chrism Mass celebrated in the Diocese of Paterson was marked by a series of firsts: the first Chrism Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin Sweeney and the first ever to be celebrated in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure of churches during Holy Week, the usual time for the Chrism Mass to be held.
At the Chrism Mass, celebrated on July 22, the feast of St Mary Magdalene, in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, Bishop Sweeney blessed the holy oils — the oil of catechumens and the oil of the sick and consecrated the sacred Chrism — to be used in confirmations, baptisms, holy orders and other sacraments celebrated around the Diocese throughout the year.
Following strict social distancing guidelines, attendance was limited and those at the cathedral were required to wear a mask. The Mass was livestreamed on the Diocese’s website and Facebook page for the faithful to watch and be part of the celebration.
In his welcome at the start of the Chrism Mass, the Bishop said, “It’s such a joy to celebrate with our priests, deacons, religious sisters and brothers and the Church of Paterson here gathered together in small numbers to keep safe distance and thanking God for the opportunity to celebrate this Mass in the cathedral. We also united with the whole Church throughout our Diocese. Giving thanks for the ability to livestream knowing so many are with us participating in prayer at this beautiful Chrism Mass.”
The Mass also celebrates the institution of the priesthood and it is often one of the largest gatherings of priests in the Diocese every year. At the Mass, the priests renew the priestly vows that they made at their ordinations.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney recalled two memories of the Chrism Mass he has had and in particular as a seminarian, when the Chrism Mass first took on more meaning. “It stays with me so many years later,” said Bishop Sweeney. “A spiritual director in the seminary encouraged us to watch the procession (of priests). The image that the spiritual director used for the priests was, ‘the Wounded Army,’ with some humor, but in all sincerity and respect, he told us: ‘You will see them shuffling and bent over, old, young and middle aged, zealous and enthusiastic, tired and maybe burned out, but they keep walking. They are ‘earthen vessels,’ yes, they are wounded, but the vast majority are striving for holiness.”
The Bishop spoke about the holy oils to be blessed and consecrated after his homily — and with particular attention to the pandemic, the oil of the sick.
The Bishop said, “At this time, at this Chrism Mass in July, let us pause, pray for and recognize all those involved in the Ministry of Healing. In the past four months, priests have joined so many on the front lines, not only fighting against the spread of the coronavirus, but also being there, caring for and ministering to those who are sick, mistering to their bodies and their souls.”
With this being Bishop Sweeney’s first Chrism Mass, he invited the faithful to go to the Diocesan website to read a short guide with information about the Chrism Mass. Those who could not watch the Mass live can also currently view the video of the Chrism Mass on the diocesan website (www.rcdop.org).
In his closing remarks, Bishop Sweeney thanked the retired priests of the Diocese, especially Bishop Serratelli, saying “We continue to pray for all of our priests and those discerning the call to the priesthood and in formation. As we pray for Bishop Serratelli, our retired priests and all our priests, let us ask the intercession of our Blessed Mother, the Mother of the Church and Mother of priests.”