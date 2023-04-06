Chrism Mass unites the faithful as priests renew vows and oils are blessed

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the homilist and main celebrant of the diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism on April 3 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Concelebrating were priests from around the diocese, along with Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli.
Bishop Sweeney consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during the Mass. These holy oils will be used in parishes throughout the diocese during the coming year in celebration of the sacraments.
The Oil of the Sick is used in anointing the sick; the Oil of Catechumens is for those preparing to be baptized; and the Oil of Chrism is used for baptism, confirmation, holy orders, and the consecration of altars. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the diocese after the Mass.
During the Mass, priests of the diocese renewed their priestly promises before Bishop Sweeney and received the prayers and support of the people of God. The faithful in attendance also included deacons, religious, and laity. The liturgy also was livestreamed. In his homily, Bishop Sweeney said the holy oils remind us, “We all share in the life of Jesus in his mystical body that is his Church.” He urged believers to “listen to Jesus, love as he teaches us to love and pray that we all may be one.” The bishop also thanked everyone who shares his or her gifts and vocations at the service of the Church.