Chrism Mass unites the faithful as priests renew vows and oils are blessed

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the homilist and main celebrant of the diocese’s annual Mass of Chrism on March 26 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson. Concelebrating were priests from around the Paterson Diocese, along with Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli and Benedictine Abbot Jonathan Licari, administrator of St. Mary’s Abbey in Morristown.
Bishop Sweeney consecrated the Oil of Chrism and blessed the Oil of Catechumens and Oil of the Sick during the Mass. These holy oils will be used in parishes throughout the diocese during the coming year in celebration of the sacraments.
The Oil of the Sick is used in anointing the sick; the Oil of Catechumens is for those preparing to be baptized; and the Oil of Chrism is used for baptism, confirmation, holy orders, and the consecration of altars. The oils were distributed to representatives from each parish in the diocese after the Mass.
During the Mass, priests of the diocese renewed their priestly promises before Bishop Sweeney and received the prayers and support of the people of God. The faithful in attendance also included deacons, religious, and laity. The liturgy also was livestreamed.