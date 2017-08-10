Christian persecution

Richard A. Sokerka

Vice President Mike Pence recently drew attention to the persecution of Christians around the world, telling a summit in Washington, D.C., that “no people of faith today face greater hostility or hatred than the followers of Christ.” In the same speech, Pence singled out “the suffering of Christians in the Middle East,” promising that the U.S. would act to protect Christians in that part of the world.



Although the vice-president’s remarks received scant attention in the secular press, they are extremely important to people of all faiths who value and are concerned about our religious liberties.



According to a recent Pew survey, Christians are the most persecuted group in the world. Christians have been harassed in more countries than any other religious group and have suffered not only harassment but death in many of the heavily Muslim countries of the Middle East and North Africa. Christians are being killed not only for having converted from Islam but also simply because they are Christian.



The story of Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, who is originally from Colombia, is particularly disturbing. A member of the Franciscans of Mary Immaculate, who served at the order’s home for orphan babies in Karangasso, Mali, she was kidnapped Feb. 7 by terrorists and is being held hostage. Mali is a Muslim majority nation, which is currently undergoing a Jihadist insurrection in the north of the country.



But lest we think the attacks on religious liberty are limited to countries where Christians are in the minority, one only needs to look at what is going on in Nicaragua, where 59 percent of the population is Catholic. The Catholic Church has reported that the Nicaraguan government has monitored its emails and telephone conversations and granted financial support for churches based on the clergy’s political affiliation.



While the Vice President’s words promising U.S. action are encouraging, not only talking the talk but walking the walk are the Knights of Columbus. In recent years, the knights have taken a leadership role in helping persecuted Christians. The knights have helped to raise awareness about the persecution of Christians and have urged our government to take humanitarian action on their behalf. The knights are also raising funds to help Christians whose religious liberties are being attacked at ChristiansAtRisk.org. Every dollar donated goes directly to help persecuted Christians.



We echo the sobering words of Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, who said: “We should take a lesson in the value of our own faith from those who have suffered so much for theirs, and in addition to acting on their behalf, we should redouble our efforts to treasure and defend religious freedom here at home.”

