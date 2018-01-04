Christmas at Straight & Narrow

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli leads Christmas prayer service for clients of Straight and Narrow

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Straight & Narrow, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, for a prayer service, an annual tradition he leads every Advent season, just before Christmas.



Straight & Narrow’s mission is to develop and deliver effective prevention, education and treatment services to clients with addictive disorders and HIV disease; to provide infants and children with a healthy foundation for their physical, emotional and cognitive development; to advocate for effective and adequate health and human services; to convene scholars, practitioners and consumers to shape effective practice and approaches, and to maintain a commitment to learning and developing knowledge with which to inform those who set policy affecting those in its care.