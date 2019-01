BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord Dec. 24 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson

PATERSON On Dec. 24, marking the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord on Christmas Eve, Bishop Serratelli celebrated the 9 p.m. vigil Mass with parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here who filled the cathedral. Concelebrants of the Mass were Msgr. Geno Sylva, the cathedral’s rector, and Father Kevin Corcoran, priestsecretary to the Bishop and diocesan vice chancellor.