CLIFTON If you want to know what Santa’s workshop looks like in the North Pole, it probably looks like a room full of toys, household goods and clothes for those of all ages. That was the sight as Diocesan Catholic Charities staff members sorted through gifts for some 10,000 people at the St. Pope John Paul II Center here in the days just before Christmas.
Playing Santa Claus for these thousands and thousands of gift recipients served by Catholic Charities’ Catholic Family and Community Services (CFCS) were individuals and families from parishes across the Diocese along with businesses and local organizations. This massive undertaking called the “Christmas Blessings Project” begins early in the fall to begin preparations to ensure some of the neediest people in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties have a merry Christmas.
Those who were given gifts for Christmas include children, who are part of the early learning programs of CFCS; youth in the youth at risk program, families served at CFCS’ food pantries, seniors, individuals with special needs, veterans, people in recovery and more. CFCS staff played an integral part in helping identify children, adults and families in receiving requested gifts.
“Catholic Charities is truly blessed at Christmastime and throughout the year,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of diocesan Catholic Charities, “We would like to thank those who donated throughout our Diocese who gave to our Christmas blessings project. We would also like to thank the staff in our programs who worked tirelessly to spread some Christmas cheer to those served by our Catholic Charities programs.”
Parishes throughout the Diocese host collections for gifts through giving trees, toy drives or other programs, such as the “Christmas in a Box” outreach at St. Patrick Parish in Chatham, as just one example. For more than 30 years, the Chatham parish has been bringing some Christmas joy to families served by CFCS’ Father English Center in Paterson and to families at its sister parish, Our Lady of Victories Parish in Paterson.
Father Bob Mitchell, pastor, said, “The families at St. Patrick’s understand they are fortunate and want to share with others. We stress social justice here in the parish and we make our parishioners aware that we are called to follow in the footsteps of Christ and give to the needy.”
Barbara Cappucci helps coordinate the Christmas in a Box program at St. Patrick’s and said, “This year almost 300 parishioners participated in the program. A major component has been getting our school children involved in giving. Classes sponsor a family and fulfill their wish lists.”
This year St. Patrick parishioners helped 260 individuals which include children, families and veterans. The families they received this year varied in size, from a family of two and up to ten individuals. The parish receives wish lists of items from the families and in the past, the wish list items have included a winter coat for a grandmother or for a child or a teen, a toy or tech gadget. The Christmas in a Box outreach at St. Patrick’s also includes giving each family a gift card to a local supermarket so they can purchase a Christmas meal for the family. In addition, parishioners include holiday goodies such as cookies and candies. The parish also ensures there are traditional items to reflect the culture of the family. The boxes also include Christmas decorations, such as small Christmas trees, wreaths and stockings.
“It really is a project that brings forth the true spirit of Christmas,” said Cappucci.
For many giving to Catholic Charities Christmas Blessings projects, participating in this collection becomes a heartwarming moment for those donating to help others. Father Mitchell said, “It’s very true when they say, ‘in giving, we receive.’ We invite our parishioners to see the collection (which fills the gym) and see the generosity of all those who gave.”