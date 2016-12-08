BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Diocese holds annual Christmas Concert featuring diocesan and children’s choirs

PARSIPPANY ﻿﻿﻿The Diocese held its annual Christmas concert under the theme, “Christmas Flourish,” Dec. 4 in St. Peter the Apostle Church here.



The concert featured the diocesan choir and the children’s choir, under the direction of Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music. Music was provided by the Gramercy Brass Quintet, under John Lambert, coordinator.



The children’s choir was featured singing, “A La Nanita Nana” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” The diocesan choir, in addition to traditional Christmas hymns, performed “The Word Was God,” a spiritual that sets to music John 1:1-3, the Gospel reading for Christmas morning, and “Ave Maria,” by American composer Michael John Trotta, which the choir will sing in various churches in Italy during their pilgrimage to Italy in February.



Concert sponsors were the Max Kade Foundation, the Solutions Group and Letter Concepts.