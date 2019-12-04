Christmas concert set for Dec. 8

PATERSON Ringing in the spirit of Christmas, the annual Diocesan Christmas Concert will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here on the Second Sunday of Advent. Those who attend this annual concert can expect a variety of music with performances by the diocesan choir under the direction of Preston Dibble, diocesan director of music; a children’s choir under the direction of Jessica Mattiace, director of music at the Cathedral, and the principal quintet of the Gramercy Brass Orchestra and organist Kristin Dabaghian. Some of the classics that will be performed at the concert include “The First Nowell,” “Silent Night” and “Away in a Manger.” The beloved Italian Christmas carol, “Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle,” will also be performed.
Preston Dibble, diocesan director for music, said, “Music gives voice to a text greater than words alone. This is true for all and it will be a big part of this year’s Diocesan Christmas Concert.”
According to Dibble, “this year’s concert will feature the Christmas Cantata of Daniel Pinkham which is a wonderful three movement work for choir, organ and brass with texts focusing on the shepherds; the great mystery, ‘O Magnum Mysterium,’ and a spirited ‘Gloria.’ Also, there will be a composition entitled, ‘Tota Pulchra Es,’ which speaks to the Solemnity of Immaculate Conception, which is Dec.8 but will be celebrated Dec. 9 this year due to it falling on a Sunday. This setting was commissioned by me about 10 years ago by Leo Nestor. Dr. Nestor has been a towering figure in Catholic liturgical music in the U.S. the past several decades, having served as director of choral activities at the Catholic University of America and at the National Shrine, both in Washington, D.C. Dr. Nestor has composed dozens of high-quality choral pieces for many publishing companies. He passed away this September after a long illness. I am honored to present this work, composed by him for our Diocese.”
Dibble added, “This concert will feature a children's choir as well. I am very happy to have begun a collaboration with Cathedral Music Ministry and Jessica Mattiace, the director of music at the cathedral parish. Jessica has launched many new initiatives there, one being a children’s choir and they will be a big part of this year’s Diocesan Christmas Concert.”
The Christmas concert will be the third one performed at the newly renovated cathedral. “Our cathedral is a magnificent edifice of faith,” said Dibble. “Having the entire Diocese come together as a start to our Advent and Christmas seasons is a wonderful sign of faith and community together.”
The Diocesan Choir consists of 36 members, who come from parishes throughout the Diocese. Any parish, music director, cantor or choir member is welcomed to sing in the Diocesan Choir. In the spring, the choir will sing the Chrism Mass in April and the Priesthood Ordination in May.
Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, said, “In the midst of the hustle and bustle, the shopping, the parties, that many of us experience, I feel that we lose sight of ‘the reason for the season.’ It is important to take a step back: to breathe, to reflect. For me, our annual Diocesan Christmas Concert helps take time out to just absorb and breathe in the true meaning of Dec. 25. Pope Francis has three ingredients to help us prepare for the coming of Christ: joy, prayer and gratitude. All three of these attitudes are found in the peace of the concert. I invite you to be with us. You will leave filled with joy, prayer and gratitude. Guaranteed!”
All in the Diocese are invited to attend. Free parking is available across the street from the cathedral in the multi-level county garage on the corner of Grand Street and Jackson Street. The concert is sponsored by the Max Kade Foundation, the Solutions Group and Letter Concepts.