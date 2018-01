BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Christmas Day Mass in St. John Kanty Church

CLIFTON St. John Kanty Church here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on Christmas Day. He was main celebrant of the noon Mass.



St. John Kanty Parish began as a mission of St. Joseph’s in Passaic for the Polish people of Clifton. A church was built on Speer Avenue in 1934. The mission was advanced to parish status in 1935 by Bishop Walsh and he entrusted the parish to the Franciscan Conventuals, who still administer the parish to this day.