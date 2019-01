BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Christmas Day Mass in St. Simon Church in Green Pond

GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Simon the Apostle Parish here on Christmas morning Dec. 25 where he celebrated Mass for the Nativity of the Lord.



The parish’s history began when then-Father Andrew Romanak of Sacred Heart Parish, Rockaway, established St. Simon Mission in Green Pond in 1942. The church was built in 1946 and the mission was advanced to parish status that year.