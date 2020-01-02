Christmas Day Mass in Clifton

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish here on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, where he celebrated Mass for the Nativity of the Lord.
The history of St. Paul the Apostle Parish began in 1912 when St. Nicholas Parish in Passaic began organizing a mission in Clifton with Masses celebrated in the Harding Avenue firehouse. A church was built on Union Avenue in 1914 and Father Paul Guterl was named the first pastor that same year and served until 1946. The present church was built in 1938.