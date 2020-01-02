Christmas day pastoral visit

EAST HANOVER Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Rose of Lima Parish here on Christmas, Dec. 25 where he celebrated Mass for the Nativity of the Lord at 10:30 a.m.
Concelebrating the liturgy with the Bishop were Father Matthew Kranc, St. Rose’s pastor, and Father Kerwin Timothy Gaza, parochial vicar. Assisting was Deacon Ron Forino.
The history of St. Rose began in 1957 when a mission was established in East Hanover. The first Masses were celebrated in the East Hanover Middle School. A church was built on Ridgedale Avenue in 1958 and the mission was raised to parish status in 1959.