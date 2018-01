BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Christmas Mass at Holy Rosary, blesses new tabernacle and baptismal font

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here on Christmas Day where he celebrated the 8:30 a.m. Mass. During the visit the Bishop blessed the new baptismal font and new tabernacle, which is now at the center of the church behind the altar. These gifts were made possible by generous parishioners as the church undergoes several ongoing renovations for the shrine.