Christmas at the Cathedral

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop marks the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord Dec. 24 in Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

PATERSON Parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John in Paterson were filled with joy to celebrate their first Christmas in the newly renovated cathedral Dec. 24 with the celebration of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord. Bishop Serratelli was main celebrant of the Mass with Msgr. Mark Giordani, rector, as concelebrant. The cathedral had been closed in 2010 for extensive interior and exteriors repairs. While the cathedral was closed, all Masses were held in the adjoining Rodimer Center for seven years. The cathedral reopened at a Mass of Rededication celebrated by Bishop Serratelli on June 24, the Feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.