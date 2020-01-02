Christmas Eve Mass in Cathedral

PATERSON On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Bishop Serratelli celebrated the 9 p.m. vigil Mass, marking the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, with parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here who filled the cathedral.
Concelebrants of the Mass were Msgr. Geno Sylva, the cathedral’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects; Father Luis Alberto Hernandez, a St. John’s parochial vicar; Father Leonardo Lopez, also a St. John’s parochial vicar; and Father Stephen Prisk, the Bishop’s priest-secretary and diocesan vice chancellor. Assisting were Deacon Luis Gil, the cathedral’s director of deacons and spiritual director of the prayer group Luz y Vida, and Deacon Guido Pedraza, the cathedral’s director of New Evangelization in Spanish.